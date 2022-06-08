ANL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
ASC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
ASL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
AVN 71.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
BOP 5.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FNEL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
GGGL 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
GGL 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GTECH 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.83%)
KEL 2.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.8%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.82%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 16.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.53%)
PTC 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.7%)
TELE 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
TPL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.15%)
TPLP 18.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.43%)
TREET 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
TRG 76.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.79%)
UNITY 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.9%)
WAVES 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
BR100 4,103 Decreased By -6.8 (-0.17%)
BR30 14,719 Increased By 60.5 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,409 Decreased By -159.7 (-0.38%)
KSE30 15,803 Decreased By -46.9 (-0.3%)
Japan’s Nikkei ends at 2-1/2-month high as tech stocks rally

Reuters 08 Jun, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei index closed at its highest in two-and-a-half months, as technology heavyweights tracked Wall Street’s overnight gains and energy shares rose on firmer oil prices.

The Nikkei share average rose 1.04% to close at 28,234.29, its highest close since March 29. It also marked a four-day winning streak. The broader Topix jumped 1.18% to 1,969.98.

“The Nikkei crossed a 200-day moving average — which foreign investors pay attention to — in the previous session and that prompted investors to make further bets today,” said Shuji Hosoi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

US stocks ended higher overnight along with Apple and other technology shares, while Target Corp’s disappointing margin forecast weighed on retail stocks for much of the day.

The Nikkei was led by air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries, which rose 3.63%, and technology investor SoftBank Group’s 2.45% gain. Medical services platform M3 jumped 5.61% and robot maker Fanuc climbed 2.38%.

Oil explorers added 4.7% to be the top gaining sector among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes. Real estate shares rose 2.82%, with Tokyu Fudosan Holdings jumping 4.31%.

Insurers and banks fell 0.91% and 0.85%, respectively, after US Treasury yields fell. Dai-ichi Life Holdings lost 2.16% and was one of the top losers on the Nikkei.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc was the worst performer among the top core 30 Topix names, falling 1.46%.

Japan’s Nikkei set to snap four sessions of gains on growth worries

Fast Retailing was almost flat in a see-saw trade after the Uniqlo owner said it would raise prices on some goods this fall.

There were 163 advancers on the Nikkei index against 59 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s main board was 1.33 billion, compared to the average of 1.34 billion in the past 30 days.

Japan’s Nikkei

