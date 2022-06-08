ANL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
ASC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
ASL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
AVN 71.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
BOP 5.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FNEL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
GGGL 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
GGL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
GTECH 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
KEL 2.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.8%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.86%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 16.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.53%)
PTC 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
SNGP 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
TELE 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
TPL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.15%)
TPLP 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.64%)
TREET 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
TRG 76.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.79%)
UNITY 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.9%)
WAVES 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.04%)
BR100 4,101 Decreased By -8.9 (-0.22%)
BR30 14,727 Increased By 68.7 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,402 Decreased By -166.8 (-0.4%)
KSE30 15,801 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.3%)
Markets

South African rand weakens, stocks open higher

Reuters 08 Jun, 2022

South Africa’s rand weakened in early trade on Wednesday, as the dollar rose, helped by a rise in US Treasury yields. At 0702 GMT, the rand traded at 15.4000 against the dollar, 0.29% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar index gained 0.1% against its rivals. Commerzbank analysts said in a research note that stronger-than-expected first quarter GDP data reported on Tuesday, which gave the rand a boost in the previous session, was likely to constitute “a brief flicker”.

“Not only the devastating floods in parts of the country in early April as well as massive shortages in the electricity supply are likely to notably dampen activity in the second quarter,” Commerzbank said.

t added that the high inflation rate and rising wages were also likely to slow the economy. On the stock market, the Top-40 index and the broader all-share rose around 0.5% in early trade.

South African rand slips on global caution; GDP in focus

The government’s benchmark 2030 bond was stable in early deals at 9.970%.

South African rand

