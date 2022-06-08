ANL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
ASC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
ASL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
AVN 71.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
BOP 5.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FNEL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
GGGL 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
GGL 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GTECH 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.83%)
KEL 2.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.8%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.82%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 16.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.53%)
PTC 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.7%)
TELE 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
TPL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.15%)
TPLP 18.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.43%)
TREET 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
TRG 76.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.79%)
UNITY 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.9%)
WAVES 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
BR100 4,103 Decreased By -6.8 (-0.17%)
BR30 14,719 Increased By 60.5 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,409 Decreased By -159.7 (-0.38%)
KSE30 15,803 Decreased By -46.9 (-0.3%)
European shares slip as Credit Suisse profit warning weighs on banks

Reuters 08 Jun, 2022

European shares fell on Wednesday, quickly erasing opening gains as a near 6% slide in Credit Suisse after a profit warning hit banks, while falling metal prices weighed on miners.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index, which rose up to 0.3% at the open tracking a rally in global equities, was down 0.1% by 0721 GMT.

Banks fell 1% as Credit Suisse said it was likely to see a group-wide loss in the second quarter, a further blow to the embattled lender.

As iron ore and base metal prices fell, miners tripped 0.7%. But losses were capped by energy stocks, which tracked oil prices higher, and retailers as Zara’s owner Inditex jumped 4.1% after reporting an 80% jump in its net profit for the February-April period.

Meanwhile, all eyes were on central bank moves with the European Central Bank due to meet on Thursday, and the US Federal Reserve next week.

** Growth concerns weigh on European shares; retail stocks fall**

Money markets ramped up their bets on ECB rate hikes to price in 75 basis points of increases by September as inflation hit record high last month.

The central bank has so far signalled hikes starting in July and was largely expected to move in two 25 basis-point increments.

European shares

