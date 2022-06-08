ANL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
ASC 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
AVN 72.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.67%)
BOP 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FNEL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGGL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.62%)
GGL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
GTECH 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.98%)
KEL 2.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.8%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.77%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
SNGP 31.81 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.69%)
TELE 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
TPL 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TPLP 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.14%)
TREET 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.82%)
TRG 76.99 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.17%)
UNITY 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.89%)
WAVES 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,114 Increased By 3.7 (0.09%)
BR30 14,796 Increased By 137.7 (0.94%)
KSE100 41,522 Decreased By -46.4 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,834 Decreased By -15.7 (-0.1%)
Rupee makes recovery against US dollar during intra-day trading

  • Appreciates Rs1.63 in inter-bank market
BR Web Desk 08 Jun, 2022

The rupee made a decent recovery against the US dollar in early-morning trading, appreciating nearly 0.8% in the inter-bank on Wednesday, as import payments' pressure seems to have subsided.

Reports indicate the US dollar traded at Rs201.19 before the afternoon.

The recovery comes after the rupee closed at 202.83 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Tuesday, the lowest closing level in history.

Heavy oil payments: Rupee drops to record low, closes at 202.83 in inter-bank market

“Improvement in rupee comes as the likely completion of oil import payments has diffused demand for dollar in the market,” Tahir Abbas, Head of Research at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

Meanwhile, the government has moved to pacify economic sentiment in the country, taking various measures as it looks to rein in current expenditure.

At the same time, addressing a pre-budget seminar in Islamabad on Tuesday, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that the government would unveil a progressive fiscal consolidative budget designed to reduce the fiscal deficit below five percent without affecting the growth by much.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his remarks at the concluding session of the day-long pre-budget business conference, stated that the “charter of economy” is the need of the hour for the continuation of economic policies.

This is an intra-day update

