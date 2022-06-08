ANL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
ASC 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
AVN 72.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.67%)
BOP 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FNEL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGGL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
GGL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
GTECH 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.98%)
KEL 2.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.8%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.86%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
PTC 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
SNGP 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.66%)
TELE 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
TPL 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TPLP 19.19 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.46%)
TREET 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.82%)
TRG 76.99 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.17%)
UNITY 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.89%)
WAVES 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,113 Increased By 2.7 (0.07%)
BR30 14,799 Increased By 140 (0.95%)
KSE100 41,514 Decreased By -54.3 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,830 Decreased By -19.3 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran train derails after excavator collision, kills 13

Reuters 08 Jun, 2022

DUBAI: Thirteen people died when a passenger train derailed in eastern Iran on Wednesday, the semi-official Fars news agency said, while 60 passengers were seriously injured.

The train travelling to the city of Yazd collided with an excavator before going off the rails 50 km (30 miles) from the city of Tabas, where it began its journey, a railway official told state news agency IRNA.

Iran to face censure amid stalled nuclear talks

“Five ambulances are at the accident scene and another 12 are on their way,” the crisis management chief of the province of South Khorasan told the agency.

Iran Iran train derails South Khorasan

Comments

1000 characters

Iran train derails after excavator collision, kills 13

Rupee makes recovery against US dollar during intra-day trading

Budget to be guided by contractionary fiscal policy: Miftah

Rs900bn approved for Diamer-Bhasha power plants: Ahsan

President approves NEC reconstitution

No respite in electricity load-shedding

Rs2,560bn direct taxes target set for next fiscal year

PESCO seeks help against imposition of property tax

Indian police arrest youth leader from Modi's party for anti-Muslim comments

Solarization of govt offices on the cards

‘Charter of economy’ need of the hour: PM

Read more stories