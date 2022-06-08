ANL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
ASC 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
AVN 72.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.67%)
BOP 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FNEL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGGL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
GGL 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.48%)
GTECH 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.98%)
KEL 2.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.8%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.86%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
PTC 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
SNGP 31.83 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.76%)
TELE 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
TPL 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TPLP 19.23 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.67%)
TREET 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.82%)
TRG 76.99 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.17%)
UNITY 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.89%)
WAVES 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.36%)
YOUW 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,113 Increased By 3 (0.07%)
BR30 14,794 Increased By 135.1 (0.92%)
KSE100 41,509 Decreased By -59.9 (-0.14%)
KSE30 15,826 Decreased By -23.8 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Zverev has surgery on torn ankle ligaments after French Open fall

AFP 08 Jun, 2022

BERLIN: Alexander Zverev has had surgery on torn ligaments in his right ankle following his painful exit from the French Open semi-finals.

The German world number three turned his ankle while trailing eventual champion Rafael Nadal in the last four in Paris last week, screaming in pain before retiring from the match.

The 25-year-old did not say when he will be back on court, but looks certain to miss Wimbledon which begins on June 27. The US Open starts on August 29.

“We all have our own journey in life. This is part of mine,” Zverev wrote to his 1.8 million followers on Instagram late Tuesday alongside a picture of him giving a thumbs-up from a hospital bed.

“Next week I’ll reach a career-high ranking of number two in the world, but this morning I had to undergo surgery.

“After further examination in Germany, we received confirmation that all three of the lateral ligaments in my right ankle were torn.

Zverev concerned injury ‘very serious’ after French Open exit

“To return to competition as quickly as possible, to ensure all the ligaments heal properly, and to reclaim full stability in my ankle, surgery was the best choice.”

Zverev is still waiting for a maiden Grand Slam title, despite winning five Masters trophies and the ATP Finals twice.

Roland Garros last week was his fifth major semi-final. He lost the 2020 US Open final to Dominic Thiem, having led by two sets.

“My rehab starts now and I’ll do everything to come back stronger than ever!” he added.

Alexander Zverev

Comments

1000 characters

Zverev has surgery on torn ankle ligaments after French Open fall

Rupee makes recovery against US dollar during intra-day trading

Budget to be guided by contractionary fiscal policy: Miftah

Rs900bn approved for Diamer-Bhasha power plants: Ahsan

President approves NEC reconstitution

No respite in electricity load-shedding

Rs2,560bn direct taxes target set for next fiscal year

PESCO seeks help against imposition of property tax

Indian police arrest youth leader from Modi's party for anti-Muslim comments

Solarization of govt offices on the cards

‘Charter of economy’ need of the hour: PM

Read more stories