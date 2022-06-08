ANL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
ASC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
ASL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 72.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.61%)
BOP 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
CNERGY 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
FFL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGGL 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
GTECH 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.13%)
KEL 2.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.61%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 25.02 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.93%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.23%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 32.05 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.46%)
TELE 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TPL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
TPLP 19.03 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.6%)
TREET 28.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
TRG 76.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
UNITY 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
WAVES 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.08%)
BR100 4,109 Decreased By -1.3 (-0.03%)
BR30 14,747 Increased By 87.8 (0.6%)
KSE100 41,491 Decreased By -77.5 (-0.19%)
KSE30 15,812 Decreased By -37 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese shares track Wall Street higher, tech shares lead rally

Reuters 08 Jun, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese shares on Wednesday tracked overnight gains on Wall Street, with technology heavyweights leading the climb and energy shares rising on firmer oil prices.

The Nikkei share average was up 1% at 28,215.09 by 0215 GMT, while the broader Topix jumped 1.08% to 1,968.17.

“The Nikkei crossed a 200-day moving average — which foreign investors pay attention to — in the previous session and that prompted investors to make further bets today,” said Shuji Hosoi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

Japanese shares rise

US stocks ended higher overnight along with Apple and other technology shares, while Target Corp’s disappointing margin forecast weighed on retail stocks for much of the day.

In Japan, Air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries rose 2.78% and was the top gainer on the Nikkei.

Technology investor SoftBank Group gained 2.69%, medical services platform M3 jumped 6.27% and robot maker Fanuc climbed 2.26%. Oil explorers added 4.31% to be the top gaining sector among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes.

Real estate shares rose 2.8%, with Tokyu Fudosan Holdings jumping 4.31%.

Insurers and banks fell 0.47% and 0.84%, respectively, after US Treasury yields fell. Dai-ichi Life Holdings lost 2.13% and was one of the top losers on the Nikkei.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group Inc were the worst performers among the top core 30 Topix names, falling 1.57% and 1.39%, respectively.

Fast Retailing gave up early gains to edge down 0.44% after the Uniqlo owner said it would raise prices on some goods this fall.

Japanese shares

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese shares track Wall Street higher, tech shares lead rally

Budget to be guided by contractionary fiscal policy: Miftah

Rs900bn approved for Diamer-Bhasha power plants: Ahsan

President approves NEC reconstitution

No respite in electricity load-shedding

Germany, Pakistan resolve to enhance economic ties

Rs2,560bn direct taxes target set for next fiscal year

‘Charter of economy’ need of the hour: PM

PESCO seeks help against imposition of property tax

Solarization of govt offices on the cards

Process begins to appoint new PPIB MD

Read more stories