ANL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
ASC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
ASL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 72.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.42%)
BOP 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGGL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
GGL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
GTECH 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.13%)
KEL 2.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.2%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.05%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 31.83 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.76%)
TELE 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TPL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.44%)
TREET 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
TRG 76.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
UNITY 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.64%)
WAVES 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,108 Decreased By -2.7 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,718 Increased By 59.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,483 Decreased By -85.8 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,809 Decreased By -40 (-0.25%)
Hong Kong stocks begin on front foot

AFP 08 Jun, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares started Wednesday with a big gain following a strong lead from Wall Street, with tech firms again seeing huge buying interest on hopes a long-running crackdown on the sector by China is coming to an end.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.19 percent, or 257.22 points, to 21,788.89.

Hong Kong, mainland shares close with big gains

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.10 percent, or 3.25 points, to 3,245.02, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange ticked up 0.06 percent, or 1.30 points, to 2,073.88.

