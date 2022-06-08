Hong Kong stocks begin on front foot

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares started Wednesday with a big gain following a strong lead from Wall Street, with tech firms again seeing huge buying interest on hopes a long-running crackdown on the sector by China is coming to an end.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.19 percent, or 257.22 points, to 21,788.89.

Hong Kong, mainland shares close with big gains

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.10 percent, or 3.25 points, to 3,245.02, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange ticked up 0.06 percent, or 1.30 points, to 2,073.88.