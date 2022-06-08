Punjab CM: LHC seeks arguments on point related to defectors’ votes

LAHORE: A larger bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sought arguments on the point whether the opinion of the Supreme Court on the defectors’ votes could be ignored while hearing petitions challenging the oath of Hamza Shahbaz as Chief Minister Punjab and rose till June 13.

Justice Shujaat Khan observed that the matter before the bench was regarding the oath of the Chief Minister and the opinion rendered by the apex court was on the presidential reference about the votes of the defectors. Justice Shahid Jamil Khan, another member of the bench also observed that the matter relating to the oath would become infructuous if the issue of the election stood resolved.

The bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan was seized with the appeals of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the decisions of two different single benches regarding oath taking of Hamza Shahbaz as CM Punjab.

