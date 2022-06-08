FIFA World Cup trophy: Coca-Cola brings real magic to Pakistan

LAHORE: The glittering trophy of the FIFA World Cup 2022 has arrived in Pakistan as part of the ‘FIFA Trophy Tour 2022.’ This is the second time in four years that the souvenir has been brought to Pakistan for football enthusiasts to see.

Former FIFA Cup winner from France, Christian Karembeu, stepped out, carrying the trophy weighing 6.1kg, from a chartered plane that flew to Lahore from Uzbekistan.

Pakistan’s women football icon Hajra Khan received the trophy at Lahore airport and welcomed it to Pakistan, where it will stay for one day.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy tour is taking the one-of-a-kind, solid-gold FIFA World Cup Trophy to football fans in countries around the world. It is an international roadshow to let the soccer fans enjoy a rare, close-up view of world football’s greatest prize.

The trophy was displayed at two different events in Lahore — one for stakeholders and partners and the other for the general public, which was a concert.

Fans, sports personalities, government officials and Pakistan’s youth powerhouses experienced football’s most coveted prize at a series of events in Lahore.

The trophy unveiling ceremony at a local hotel was attended by the players and youth represented from across Pakistan’s different football playing communities including Fizza Batool, Hazara Women’s Football Captain, Ali Changazi, Head Coach Hazara Football Academy, Muhammad Waheed from Malir, Muqaddas Iqbal from Orangi Town and Suha Hirani from the Karachi City Football Club.

“For Coca-Cola, the real magic of the FIFA World Cup is connection - sharing your passion for the game, beyond boundaries; in a space where unity, diversity and inclusion thrive. We are thrilled to have brought these values and the excitement of the world’s most loved football tournament to Pakistan, a nation of great football fans.” said Vice President Coca-Cola Pakistan & Afghanistan, Fahad Ashraf.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola is part of Coca-Cola and FIFA’s goal to visit each of FIFA’s 211 member associations by 2030. This year the Trophy is visiting 51 countries ahead of the competition in November 2022.

