ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
ASC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
ASL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
FNEL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.65%)
GGGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
GGL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.4%)
GTECH 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.53%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.38%)
KEL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.22%)
KOSM 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.61%)
MLCF 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
PRL 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.8%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 31.28 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.86%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
TPL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 18.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.97%)
TREET 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.68%)
TRG 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.36%)
UNITY 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.88%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.23%)
BR100 4,110 Decreased By -12.5 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,659 Decreased By -134.7 (-0.91%)
KSE100 41,568 Decreased By -8.8 (-0.02%)
KSE30 15,849 Decreased By -18.9 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ICMA submits pre-budget proposals to FBR, govt bodies

Press Release 08 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: ICMA proposes two days work from home, early close of markets, withdrawal of subsidy, focus on remittance from privatisation and increase in minimum wage rates.

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants (ICMA) of Pakistan has submitted the Pre-Budget proposals to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Ministry of Finance, and other Government organizations for consideration in the forthcoming Federal Budget 2022-23. In the Budget Proposals ICMA has proposed two days of work from home and markets closure at 6 PM to minimize heavy oil imports.

The Institute has also proposed immediate privatization to generate 6 to 10 billion dollars to strengthen foreign exchange reserves. Institute is of the view that tax laws should be simplified so that businessmen and people from other walks of life are encouraged to pay their applicable taxes. The Institute has also recommended the withdrawal of all subsidies for strengthening the economy.

The Budget Proposals 2022-23 are aimed to cover Tax-related proposals including Income tax, sales tax, customs duty, and federal excise.

The primary intention of these proposals is to create an attractive environment for the taxpayer by removing anomalies in the relevant laws and to create more opportunities for the private sector and businesses to promote industrial productivity, investment, and economic growth in the country.

Special incentives, exemptions, and reliefs to SMEs and small businesses may be provided to survive and sustain themselves in the long run. It is also recommended in the proposals that in order to support ease of doing business, harmonization should be achieved between various tax and corporate laws. It is further

In addition, ICMA also recommends that the Government must consider mandatory cost audits for the public utilities and major segments of consumer companies to protect consumer interest and to minimize the cost of doing business in Pakistan.

This will also enable the government to control and monitor unnecessary and unusual price hike. ICMA Pakistan also proposes to make business registration mandatory for all the businesses in the country to move towards a documented economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR SMEs foreign exchange reserves Federal Budget 2022 23 Finance Bill 2022 budget 2022 2023 Budget FY23 ICMA

Comments

1000 characters

ICMA submits pre-budget proposals to FBR, govt bodies

Budget to be guided by contractionary fiscal policy: Miftah

Rs900bn approved for Diamer-Bhasha power plants: Ahsan

President approves NEC reconstitution

No respite in electricity load-shedding

Germany, Pakistan resolve to enhance economic ties

Rs2,560bn direct taxes target set for next fiscal year

‘Charter of economy’ need of the hour: PM

PESCO seeks help against imposition of property tax

Man sentenced to death for Varanasi bombings

Process begins to appoint new PPIB MD

Read more stories