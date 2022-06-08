Monsoon season likely to begin by end-June

KARACHI: The monsoon season is expected to start from last week of June in the country, as above normal rains may fall during the season, the Met Office said on Tuesday.

Pre-monsoon rainy spell may begin from second week of June. The monsoon season spans from June end till September every year. Rains during monsoon are likely to remain above normal in Punjab and Sindh whereas slightly above normal rest of the country. The first phase of monsoon begins from July 1 till mid-August, which is expected to be wetter as compared to the last phase from mid-August to September.

During the monsoon a possibility of extreme hydro-meteorological events over catchment areas cannot be ruled out that may generate riverine floods in the major rivers.

Heavy rainfall events may trigger flash flooding in hilly areas and urban flooding in plain areas i.e. major cities of Sindh, Punjab, Kashmir and Khyber Pukhtunkhwa.

Above normal temperatures in high altitudes are likely to increase a rate of snowmelt in the Northern Areas, which may subsequently give rise to the base flow in the upper Indus basin.

Sufficient water availability for irrigation and power sectors will be a good impact. “During the monsoon season (July, August and September 2022), weak La-Nina conditions and negative phase of IOD is expected”, the Met said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022