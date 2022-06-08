ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
ASC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
ASL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
FNEL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.65%)
GGGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
GGL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.4%)
GTECH 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.53%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.38%)
KEL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.22%)
KOSM 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.61%)
MLCF 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
PRL 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.8%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 31.28 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.86%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
TPL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 18.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.97%)
TREET 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.68%)
TRG 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.36%)
UNITY 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.88%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.23%)
BR100 4,110 Decreased By -12.5 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,659 Decreased By -134.7 (-0.91%)
KSE100 41,568 Decreased By -8.8 (-0.02%)
KSE30 15,849 Decreased By -18.9 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Monsoon season likely to begin by end-June

Recorder Report 08 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: The monsoon season is expected to start from last week of June in the country, as above normal rains may fall during the season, the Met Office said on Tuesday.

Pre-monsoon rainy spell may begin from second week of June. The monsoon season spans from June end till September every year. Rains during monsoon are likely to remain above normal in Punjab and Sindh whereas slightly above normal rest of the country. The first phase of monsoon begins from July 1 till mid-August, which is expected to be wetter as compared to the last phase from mid-August to September.

During the monsoon a possibility of extreme hydro-meteorological events over catchment areas cannot be ruled out that may generate riverine floods in the major rivers.

Heavy rainfall events may trigger flash flooding in hilly areas and urban flooding in plain areas i.e. major cities of Sindh, Punjab, Kashmir and Khyber Pukhtunkhwa.

Above normal temperatures in high altitudes are likely to increase a rate of snowmelt in the Northern Areas, which may subsequently give rise to the base flow in the upper Indus basin.

Sufficient water availability for irrigation and power sectors will be a good impact. “During the monsoon season (July, August and September 2022), weak La-Nina conditions and negative phase of IOD is expected”, the Met said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

met office Karachi weather monsoon

Comments

1000 characters

Monsoon season likely to begin by end-June

Budget to be guided by contractionary fiscal policy: Miftah

Rs900bn approved for Diamer-Bhasha power plants: Ahsan

President approves NEC reconstitution

No respite in electricity load-shedding

Germany, Pakistan resolve to enhance economic ties

Rs2,560bn direct taxes target set for next fiscal year

‘Charter of economy’ need of the hour: PM

PESCO seeks help against imposition of property tax

Man sentenced to death for Varanasi bombings

Process begins to appoint new PPIB MD

Read more stories