ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
ASC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
ASL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
FNEL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.65%)
GGGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
GGL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.4%)
GTECH 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.53%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.38%)
KEL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.22%)
KOSM 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.61%)
MLCF 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
PRL 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.8%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 31.28 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.86%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
TPL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 18.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.97%)
TREET 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.68%)
TRG 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.36%)
UNITY 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.88%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.23%)
BR100 4,110 Decreased By -12.5 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,659 Decreased By -134.7 (-0.91%)
KSE100 41,568 Decreased By -8.8 (-0.02%)
KSE30 15,849 Decreased By -18.9 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 08 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 187,593 tonnes of cargo comprising 132,377 tonnes of import cargo and 55,216 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargos of 132,377 tonnes comprised of 41,937 tonnes of containerised cargo; 2850 tonnes of bulk cargo; 3251 tonnes of flours; 12,366 tonnes of soya been seed and 1,425 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 55,216 tonnes comprised of 53,641 tonnes of containerised cargo; 150 tonnes of bulk cargo and 1,425 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

As many as 8,664 containers comprising of 3,012 containers of import and 5,652 containers of export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 693 of 20’s and 1,148 of 40’s loaded while 05 of 20’s and 9 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 859 of 20’s and 1169 of 40’s loaded containers while 295 of 20’s and 1080 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 99,386 tonnes comprising of 38,226 tonnes of import cargo and 61,160 tonnes of export cargo including3767 loaded and empty containers (1,593 TEUs imports and 2,174 export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The total import cargo of 38,226 tonnes includes 27,081 tonnes of containerised cargo; 720 tonnes of coal; 7900 tonnes of soya been seed and 2,525 tonnes of chemicals.

The total export cargo of 61,160 tonnes includes 36958 tonnes of containerised cargo; 7,202 tonnes of rice; and17,000 tonnes of condensate.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Import Port Qasim Karachi Port export

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Budget to be guided by contractionary fiscal policy: Miftah

Rs900bn approved for Diamer-Bhasha power plants: Ahsan

President approves NEC reconstitution

No respite in electricity load-shedding

Germany, Pakistan resolve to enhance economic ties

Rs2,560bn direct taxes target set for next fiscal year

‘Charter of economy’ need of the hour: PM

PESCO seeks help against imposition of property tax

Man sentenced to death for Varanasi bombings

Process begins to appoint new PPIB MD

Read more stories