KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 187,593 tonnes of cargo comprising 132,377 tonnes of import cargo and 55,216 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargos of 132,377 tonnes comprised of 41,937 tonnes of containerised cargo; 2850 tonnes of bulk cargo; 3251 tonnes of flours; 12,366 tonnes of soya been seed and 1,425 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 55,216 tonnes comprised of 53,641 tonnes of containerised cargo; 150 tonnes of bulk cargo and 1,425 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

As many as 8,664 containers comprising of 3,012 containers of import and 5,652 containers of export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 693 of 20’s and 1,148 of 40’s loaded while 05 of 20’s and 9 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 859 of 20’s and 1169 of 40’s loaded containers while 295 of 20’s and 1080 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 99,386 tonnes comprising of 38,226 tonnes of import cargo and 61,160 tonnes of export cargo including3767 loaded and empty containers (1,593 TEUs imports and 2,174 export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The total import cargo of 38,226 tonnes includes 27,081 tonnes of containerised cargo; 720 tonnes of coal; 7900 tonnes of soya been seed and 2,525 tonnes of chemicals.

The total export cargo of 61,160 tonnes includes 36958 tonnes of containerised cargo; 7,202 tonnes of rice; and17,000 tonnes of condensate.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022