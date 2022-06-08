Markets
Shipping Intelligence
08 Jun, 2022
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (June 07, 2022).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Quetta Oil Shipping Corp. 05-06-2022
OP-2 Evridiki Disc Gac Pakistan 06-06-2022
Mogas Pvt. Ltd
OP-3 Arist Disc Trans Maritime 03-06-2022
Archos Mogas Pvt. Ltd
B-2 Southern Disc. Alpine Marine 06-06-2022
Wolf Chemical Services
B-4 Chelsea - High Sea 07-06-2022
Providence Shipping Corp.
B-8/B-9 Cimbbria Disc Load Forbes Shipping
Container Com. Pvt. Ltd 06-06-2022
B-11/B-12 TM Disc Soya Indus Shipping 31-05-2022
Lustrous Bean Seeds Pvt, Ltd
B-11/B-10 Ken Disc Soya East Wind
Star Bean Seeds Shipping Compan 26-05-2022
B-15/B-14 Long Tan Disc General International Ports
239 Cargo & Shippings 06-06-2022
Nmb-1 Al Load Wheat N.S Shipping 20-05-2022
Mohsin Straw Line
Nmb-1 Rabani Load Rice/G Al Faizan 30-05-2022
Cargo International
Nmb-2 Al Load General N.S Shipping 28-05-2022
Danish 1 Cargo Lines
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20 Fanaria Disc Gac 04-06-2022
Flour Pakistan
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saplt-2/3 Seamax Disc Load Cosco Shipping
Westport Container Line Pakistan 05-06-2022
Saptl-4 Apl Disc. Load CMA CGM 06-06-2022
Antwerp Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Southern Wolf 07-06-2022 Disc. Chemical Alpine Marine
Services
M.T Quetta 07-06-2022 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan Nationa
Shipping Corp.
Apl Antwerp 07-06-2022 Disc. Load CMA CGM
Container Pakistan
Cimbbria 07-06-2022 Disc. Load Forbes Shipping
Container Com. Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.T Karachi 07-06-2022 D/70000 Crude Oil Pakistan National
Shipping Corp.
Ef Emma 07-06-2022 D/L Container Ocean Services
Pvt. Ltd
Northern Guard 06-06-2022 D/L Container Ocean Sea
Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Xin Yan Tian 06-06-2022 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Line Pakistan
GFS Pride 07-06-2022 D/L Container East Wind
Shipping Company
Paniz 07-06-2022 L/1750 Rice Balochistan
Shipping
Co. Pvt. Ltd
Unipearl 07-06-2022 L/37 Container Gulf Maritime
Services
Mu Main Song 07-06-2022 L/15500 Mill Scale Crystal Sea
Services Pvt. Ltd
Spica Harmony 07-06-2022 D/6886 Steel Wilhelsmen
Ship Services
Independent Spirit08-06-2022 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Singapore Bridge 08-06-2022 D/L Container Sea World
SMC Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
OOCL Le
Havre 07-06-2022 Container Ship -
Lian Gui Hu 07-06-2022 Tanker -
Golden
Denise 07-06-2022 Tanker -
Ital
Usodimare 07-06-2022 Container Ship -
Teera Bhum 07-06-2022 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Swan Rice Ocean June 06, 2022
Services
MW-2 Petrel Rice Ocean June 04, 2022
Bulker Services
MW-4 Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Maersk Containers Maersk June 06, 2022
Brooklyn
QICT Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Prestigious Condensate Alpine June 06, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Nefeli Soyabean Ocean June 01, 2022
Services
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC
Rania Containers MSC Pak June 07, 2022
JBU
Schelde Chemical Asia Marine -
Ocean
Venus Coal Wilhelmsen -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maersk
Brooklyn Containers Maersk June 07, 2022
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC
Anahita Containers MSC pak June 07, 2022
Maersk
Senang Containers Maersk -
Marangas
Troy LNG - -
Ambrosia Furnace oil PNSC Waiting for barth
Atlantic
Sakura Soyabean Ocean Services -
Jag Pavitra Gas oil Alpine -
Crimson
Jade Gas oil Alpine -
Baltic K Steel coil Maritime Agency -
Jastella Bitumen Transmarine -
Zhi Xian 2 2 Cranes Sharaf Ship -
Jag
Lavanya Furnace oil PNSC -
Sea Vine Furnace oil PNSC -
Pike Mogas Alpine -
Berge
Annupuri Rice GAC -
Soyo LNG GAC -
Norstar
Integrity Gas oil Transmarine -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Johana
Oldendorff Coal Alpine June. 07, 2022
=============================================================================
