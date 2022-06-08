KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (June 07, 2022).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Quetta Oil Shipping Corp. 05-06-2022 OP-2 Evridiki Disc Gac Pakistan 06-06-2022 Mogas Pvt. Ltd OP-3 Arist Disc Trans Maritime 03-06-2022 Archos Mogas Pvt. Ltd B-2 Southern Disc. Alpine Marine 06-06-2022 Wolf Chemical Services B-4 Chelsea - High Sea 07-06-2022 Providence Shipping Corp. B-8/B-9 Cimbbria Disc Load Forbes Shipping Container Com. Pvt. Ltd 06-06-2022 B-11/B-12 TM Disc Soya Indus Shipping 31-05-2022 Lustrous Bean Seeds Pvt, Ltd B-11/B-10 Ken Disc Soya East Wind Star Bean Seeds Shipping Compan 26-05-2022 B-15/B-14 Long Tan Disc General International Ports 239 Cargo & Shippings 06-06-2022 Nmb-1 Al Load Wheat N.S Shipping 20-05-2022 Mohsin Straw Line Nmb-1 Rabani Load Rice/G Al Faizan 30-05-2022 Cargo International Nmb-2 Al Load General N.S Shipping 28-05-2022 Danish 1 Cargo Lines ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20 Fanaria Disc Gac 04-06-2022 Flour Pakistan ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saplt-2/3 Seamax Disc Load Cosco Shipping Westport Container Line Pakistan 05-06-2022 Saptl-4 Apl Disc. Load CMA CGM 06-06-2022 Antwerp Container Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Southern Wolf 07-06-2022 Disc. Chemical Alpine Marine Services M.T Quetta 07-06-2022 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan Nationa Shipping Corp. Apl Antwerp 07-06-2022 Disc. Load CMA CGM Container Pakistan Cimbbria 07-06-2022 Disc. Load Forbes Shipping Container Com. Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= M.T Karachi 07-06-2022 D/70000 Crude Oil Pakistan National Shipping Corp. Ef Emma 07-06-2022 D/L Container Ocean Services Pvt. Ltd Northern Guard 06-06-2022 D/L Container Ocean Sea Shipping Pvt. Ltd Xin Yan Tian 06-06-2022 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Line Pakistan GFS Pride 07-06-2022 D/L Container East Wind Shipping Company Paniz 07-06-2022 L/1750 Rice Balochistan Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd Unipearl 07-06-2022 L/37 Container Gulf Maritime Services Mu Main Song 07-06-2022 L/15500 Mill Scale Crystal Sea Services Pvt. Ltd Spica Harmony 07-06-2022 D/6886 Steel Wilhelsmen Ship Services Independent Spirit08-06-2022 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd Singapore Bridge 08-06-2022 D/L Container Sea World SMC Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= OOCL Le Havre 07-06-2022 Container Ship - Lian Gui Hu 07-06-2022 Tanker - Golden Denise 07-06-2022 Tanker - Ital Usodimare 07-06-2022 Container Ship - Teera Bhum 07-06-2022 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Swan Rice Ocean June 06, 2022 Services MW-2 Petrel Rice Ocean June 04, 2022 Bulker Services MW-4 Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Containers Maersk June 06, 2022 Brooklyn QICT Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Prestigious Condensate Alpine June 06, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Nefeli Soyabean Ocean June 01, 2022 Services ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= MSC Rania Containers MSC Pak June 07, 2022 JBU Schelde Chemical Asia Marine - Ocean Venus Coal Wilhelmsen - ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Maersk Brooklyn Containers Maersk June 07, 2022 ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= MSC Anahita Containers MSC pak June 07, 2022 Maersk Senang Containers Maersk - Marangas Troy LNG - - Ambrosia Furnace oil PNSC Waiting for barth Atlantic Sakura Soyabean Ocean Services - Jag Pavitra Gas oil Alpine - Crimson Jade Gas oil Alpine - Baltic K Steel coil Maritime Agency - Jastella Bitumen Transmarine - Zhi Xian 2 2 Cranes Sharaf Ship - Jag Lavanya Furnace oil PNSC - Sea Vine Furnace oil PNSC - Pike Mogas Alpine - Berge Annupuri Rice GAC - Soyo LNG GAC - Norstar Integrity Gas oil Transmarine - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Johana Oldendorff Coal Alpine June. 07, 2022 =============================================================================

