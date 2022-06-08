ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
Recorder Report 08 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (June 07, 2022).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Quetta         Oil            Shipping Corp.     05-06-2022
OP-2              Evridiki       Disc           Gac Pakistan       06-06-2022
                                 Mogas          Pvt. Ltd
OP-3              Arist          Disc           Trans Maritime     03-06-2022
                  Archos         Mogas          Pvt. Ltd
B-2               Southern       Disc.          Alpine Marine      06-06-2022
                  Wolf           Chemical       Services
B-4               Chelsea        -              High Sea           07-06-2022
                  Providence                    Shipping Corp.
B-8/B-9           Cimbbria       Disc Load      Forbes Shipping
                                 Container      Com. Pvt. Ltd      06-06-2022
B-11/B-12         TM             Disc Soya      Indus Shipping     31-05-2022
                  Lustrous       Bean Seeds     Pvt, Ltd
B-11/B-10         Ken            Disc Soya      East Wind
                  Star           Bean Seeds     Shipping Compan    26-05-2022
B-15/B-14         Long Tan       Disc General   International Ports
                  239            Cargo          & Shippings        06-06-2022
Nmb-1             Al             Load Wheat     N.S Shipping       20-05-2022
                  Mohsin         Straw          Line
Nmb-1             Rabani         Load Rice/G    Al Faizan          30-05-2022
                                 Cargo          International
Nmb-2             Al             Load General   N.S Shipping       28-05-2022
                  Danish 1       Cargo          Lines
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20              Fanaria        Disc           Gac                04-06-2022
                                 Flour          Pakistan
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saplt-2/3         Seamax         Disc Load      Cosco Shipping
                  Westport       Container      Line Pakistan      05-06-2022
Saptl-4           Apl            Disc. Load     CMA CGM            06-06-2022
                  Antwerp        Container      Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Southern Wolf     07-06-2022     Disc. Chemical                 Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
M.T Quetta        07-06-2022     Disc. Crude Oil             Pakistan Nationa
                                                               Shipping Corp.
Apl Antwerp       07-06-2022     Disc. Load                           CMA CGM
                                 Container                           Pakistan
Cimbbria          07-06-2022     Disc. Load                   Forbes Shipping
                                 Container                      Com. Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.T Karachi       07-06-2022     D/70000 Crude Oil          Pakistan National
                                                               Shipping Corp.
Ef Emma           07-06-2022     D/L Container                 Ocean Services
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Northern Guard    06-06-2022     D/L Container                      Ocean Sea
                                                            Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Xin Yan Tian      06-06-2022     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
                                                                Line Pakistan
GFS Pride         07-06-2022     D/L Container                      East Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
Paniz             07-06-2022     L/1750 Rice                      Balochistan
                                                                     Shipping
                                                                 Co. Pvt. Ltd
Unipearl          07-06-2022     L/37 Container                 Gulf Maritime
                                                                     Services
Mu Main Song      07-06-2022     L/15500 Mill Scale               Crystal Sea
                                                            Services Pvt. Ltd
Spica Harmony     07-06-2022     D/6886 Steel                      Wilhelsmen
                                                                Ship Services
Independent Spirit08-06-2022     D/L Container               Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Singapore Bridge  08-06-2022     D/L Container                      Sea World
                                                                 SMC Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
OOCL Le
Havre             07-06-2022     Container Ship                             -
Lian Gui Hu       07-06-2022     Tanker                                     -
Golden
Denise            07-06-2022     Tanker                                     -
Ital
Usodimare         07-06-2022     Container Ship                             -
Teera Bhum        07-06-2022     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Swan           Rice           Ocean           June 06, 2022
                                                Services
MW-2              Petrel         Rice           Ocean           June 04, 2022
                  Bulker                        Services
MW-4              Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Maersk         Containers     Maersk          June 06, 2022
                  Brooklyn
QICT              Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Prestigious    Condensate     Alpine          June 06, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Nefeli         Soyabean       Ocean           June 01, 2022
                                                Services
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC
Rania             Containers     MSC Pak                        June 07, 2022
JBU
Schelde           Chemical       Asia Marine                                -
Ocean
Venus             Coal           Wilhelmsen                                 -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maersk
Brooklyn          Containers     Maersk                         June 07, 2022
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC
Anahita           Containers     MSC pak                        June 07, 2022
Maersk
Senang            Containers     Maersk                                     -
Marangas
Troy              LNG            -                                          -
Ambrosia          Furnace oil    PNSC                       Waiting for barth
Atlantic
 Sakura           Soyabean       Ocean Services                             -
Jag Pavitra       Gas oil        Alpine                                     -
Crimson
Jade              Gas oil        Alpine                                     -
Baltic K          Steel coil     Maritime Agency                            -
Jastella          Bitumen        Transmarine                                -
Zhi Xian 2        2 Cranes       Sharaf Ship                                -
Jag
Lavanya           Furnace oil    PNSC                                       -
Sea Vine          Furnace oil    PNSC                                       -
Pike              Mogas          Alpine                                     -
Berge
Annupuri          Rice           GAC                                        -
Soyo              LNG            GAC                                        -
Norstar
Integrity         Gas oil        Transmarine                                -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Johana
Oldendorff        Coal           Alpine                        June. 07, 2022
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

