BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 07, 2022). ==================================== BR...
08 Jun, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 07, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,568.41
High: 41,854.25
Low: 41,522.23
Net Change: 8.80
Volume (000): 62,247
Value (000): 3,044,245
Makt Cap (000) 1,652,679,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,644.94
NET CH (+) 39.10
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,022.97
NET CH (-) 3.59
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,179.60
NET CH (-) 21.93
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,178.52
NET CH (-) 18.96
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,662.50
NET CH (+) 31.75
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,223.14
NET CH (-) 30.04
------------------------------------
As on: 07-June-2022
====================================
