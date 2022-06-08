ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 07, 2022). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report 08 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 07, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 41,568.41
High:                      41,854.25
Low:                       41,522.23
Net Change:                     8.80
Volume (000):                 62,247
Value (000):               3,044,245
Makt Cap (000)         1,652,679,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,644.94
NET CH                     (+) 39.10
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,022.97
NET CH                      (-) 3.59
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,179.60
NET CH                     (-) 21.93
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,178.52
NET CH                     (-) 18.96
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,662.50
NET CH                     (+) 31.75
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,223.14
NET CH                     (-) 30.04
------------------------------------
As on:                  07-June-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

