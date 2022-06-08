KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 07, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,568.41 High: 41,854.25 Low: 41,522.23 Net Change: 8.80 Volume (000): 62,247 Value (000): 3,044,245 Makt Cap (000) 1,652,679,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,644.94 NET CH (+) 39.10 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,022.97 NET CH (-) 3.59 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,179.60 NET CH (-) 21.93 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,178.52 NET CH (-) 18.96 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,662.50 NET CH (+) 31.75 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,223.14 NET CH (-) 30.04 ------------------------------------ As on: 07-June-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

