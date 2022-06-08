KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Treet Corporation 28.06.2022 21.06.2022 Limited 10.00.A.M To EOGM 28.06.2022 Kohat Cement 29.06.2022 23.06.2022 Company Limited 11.00.A.M. To EOGM 29.06.2022 Security Investment 29.06.2022 23.06.2022 Bank Limited 09.30.A.M. To EOGM 29.06.2022 Power Cement 29.06.2022 22.06.2022 Limited 12.00 To Noon 29.06.2022 EOGM ===============================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Book Closure for Acquisition of Shares

