Dividend/Bonus Announcements
08 Jun, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Treet Corporation 28.06.2022 21.06.2022
Limited 10.00.A.M To
EOGM 28.06.2022
Kohat Cement 29.06.2022 23.06.2022
Company Limited 11.00.A.M. To
EOGM 29.06.2022
Security Investment 29.06.2022 23.06.2022
Bank Limited 09.30.A.M. To
EOGM 29.06.2022
Power Cement 29.06.2022 22.06.2022
Limited 12.00 To
Noon 29.06.2022
EOGM
===============================================================================================================
Indication: (*) Book Closure for Acquisition of Shares
