ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
ASC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
ASL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
FNEL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.65%)
GGGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
GGL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.4%)
GTECH 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.53%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.38%)
KEL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.22%)
KOSM 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.61%)
MLCF 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
PRL 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.8%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 31.28 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.86%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
TPL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 18.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.97%)
TREET 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.68%)
TRG 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.36%)
UNITY 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.88%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.23%)
BR100 4,110 Decreased By -12.5 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,659 Decreased By -134.7 (-0.91%)
KSE100 41,568 Decreased By -8.8 (-0.02%)
KSE30 15,849 Decreased By -18.9 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Hazlewood restricts Sri Lanka to 128 in first T20

AFP Updated 07 Jun, 2022

COLOMBO: Josh Hazlewood ran through hosts Sri Lanka to limit them to a modest 128 all out in the first T20 after Australia’s Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to bowl in Colombo on Tuesday.

Hazlewood took three wickets in the 14th over and triggered Sri Lanka’s middle-order batting collapse to give the visitors an easy-looking 129 to win the first of three T20s.

The in-form pacer finished with an impressive 4-16 in his four overs and took the wickets of Danushka Gunathilaka (26), Kusal Mendis (1), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (0) and captain Dasun Shanaka (0).

Hazlewood was well supported by his new ball partner Mitchell Starc who removed opener Pathum Nissanka for 36 off 31 balls before cleaning up the hosts’ lower order to finish with 3-26 in his four tight overs.

Earlier, Sri Lanka’s top three batters gave the hosts a slow but steady start and took the team to 100 for two in the first 12 overs.

None of the top three – Nissanka, Gunathilaka and Asalanka – was able to stick around to top up the score in the closing overs on a slow, rain-hit Colombo outfield.

Starc dismissed Wanindu Hasaranga, who tried to lead a lower order fightback with a 15-ball 17, as well as Dushmantha Chameera (1).

The other Australian bowlers supported the pace duo and bowled some tight lines to keep Sri Lankans in check.

Pace bowler Kane Richardson took one for 22 in his 3.3 overs while spinners Ashton Agar and Glenn Maxwell bowled six wicketless overs between them.

The hosts lost Asalanka and Chamika Karunaratne to run outs and were bowled out three balls short of their allotted 20 overs.

Australia are playing three Twenty20 internationals, five one-day internationals and two Test matches during the Sri Lanka tour, which ends July 12.

australia Sri Lanka Twenty20 T20

Comments

1000 characters

Hazlewood restricts Sri Lanka to 128 in first T20

IMF urges countries to support vulnerable, avoid blanket subsidies

Budget to focus on fiscal consolidation and sustaining growth: Miftah Ismail

Heavy oil payments: Rupee drops to record low, closes at 202.83 in inter-bank market

World Bank slashes 2022 global growth forecast to 2.9%

British Airways temporarily suspends Pakistan operations

German FM cuts short Pakistan visit after testing positive for Covid-19

Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram hit by outage

Two militants killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Govt restores Saturday holiday in government offices

EU countries, lawmakers clinch deal on single mobile charging port, Apple impacted

Read more stories