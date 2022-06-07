ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
Australia win toss, ask Sri Lanka to bat in first T20

AFP 07 Jun, 2022

COLOMBO: Australian captain Aaron Finch on Tuesday won the toss in Colombo and chose to bowl first in the first of three Twenty20 internationals against the hosts Sri Lanka.

Finch packed his team with three frontline pacers against Sri Lanka, who are trying to rebuild their team under captain Dasun Shanaka and have made five changes since their last international T20s against India in February.

Teams

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood

