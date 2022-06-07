ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
Two militants killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

  • Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, the military's media wing says
BR Web Desk 07 Jun, 2022

Pakistan Army on Tuesday killed two terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the military’s media affairs wing said.

"On June 6, 2022, security forces conducted an IBO in general area Hassan Khel, North Waziristan district on the reported presence of terrorists," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

"During intense exchange of fire, two terrorists got killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered."

Seven terrorists killed in two operations: ISPR

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, the statement reads.

Locals of the area appreciated the operations and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

The development comes two days after security forces had killed seven terrorists in two separate IBOs in North Waziristan and Bannu districts.

