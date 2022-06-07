ANL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
ASC 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
ASL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
FFL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
FNEL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.65%)
GGGL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.78%)
GGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.8%)
GTECH 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
KEL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.63%)
KOSM 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.61%)
MLCF 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PRL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.57%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
SNGP 31.28 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.86%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TPL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.13%)
TREET 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
TRG 76.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.37%)
UNITY 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.89%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,117 Decreased By -5.6 (-0.14%)
BR30 14,703 Decreased By -90.7 (-0.61%)
KSE100 41,579 Increased By 1.4 (0%)
KSE30 15,858 Decreased By -10.1 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares slide on tighter monetary policy fears

Reuters 07 Jun, 2022

European shares slipped on Tuesday as optimism around China’s gradual reopening faded with investors worried about the impact to global economic growth from aggressive monetary policy tightening.

Australia’s central bank raised interest rates by the most in 22 years and flagged more tightening to come as investors keep an eye out for a European Central Bank meeting this week and US inflation data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.4% by 0709 GMT.

Tech stocks led declines, down 0.7%, tracking a slide in US peers overnight.

French software maker Dassault Systemes was at the bottom of the STOXX 600 after a brokerage downgraded the company’s shares.

Stocks, oil prices rise on China boost

London’s FTSE 100 was flat as the pound slid.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a no-confidence vote on Monday and set out a raft of new policies as he seeks to shore up his position among senior ministers.

SAS slumped 11.5% after the Swedish government said it will not inject new capital into the loss-making airline and does not aim to be a long-term shareholder in the company.

EU STOCK

Comments

1000 characters

European shares slide on tighter monetary policy fears

Govt expects slowdown in FY23 growth

PM given presentation on Rs800bn PSDP: NEC may propose 5pc growth target for FY23

Roshan Digital Accounts: inflow in May down 23% month-on-month

Power sector subsidies, payments to IPPs/GPPs: Rs516bn may be set aside as provisional IBCs

Former president Ashraf Ghani unlikely to have fled Kabul with millions: US watchdog

High-value immovable properties, luxury vehicles: Govt mulling imposing ‘luxury tax’

Banking sector: PBA urges FBR not to introduce any additional tax

7 power projects being set up under CPEC: Govt agrees to restore tax exemptions

Power loadshedding to be reduced from today: ex-PM

Joint MoF-SBP statement: Rumours about FCAs, RDAs denied

Read more stories