ANL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
ASC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
ASL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
FNEL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.65%)
GGGL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.78%)
GGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.8%)
GTECH 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.53%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
KEL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.63%)
KOSM 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.61%)
MLCF 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PRL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.4%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
SNGP 31.28 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.86%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TPL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.35%)
TREET 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.31%)
UNITY 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.61%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,118 Decreased By -5 (-0.12%)
BR30 14,703 Decreased By -90.7 (-0.61%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 3.6 (0.01%)
KSE30 15,863 Decreased By -5.6 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks end higher as easing COVID curbs lift sentiment

Reuters 07 Jun, 2022

SHANGHAI: Chinese equities closed higher on Tuesday, helped by gains in consumer stocks on hopes of a demand recovery as Beijing further eased COVID-19 curbs, while investors booked profits in some shares that had rebounded sharply in recent sessions.

Stocks, oil prices rise on China boost

** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.3% to 4,179.13, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2% to 3,241.76.

** In the latest sign of easing curbs in the capital Beijing, the Universal Beijing Resort said it would reopen on June 15 after being closed more than a month to comply with China’s COVID-19 prevention measures.

** Investors’ focus will shift to fundamentals and the market is expected to see range-bound performance after a recent rebound, said analysts at Bosera Asset Management Co.

** The CSI 300 index has risen more than 10% since hitting a trough on April 26.

** The Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates by the most in 22 years and flagged more tightening to come as it battles to restrain surging inflation, weighing on shaky Asian stocks.

** Healthcare stocks gained 2.1%, while consumer staples and real estate developers both edged up more than 1.4%.

** Liquor makers added 1.9% on hopes that an easing of COVID-19 curbs will lead to a recovery in consumption, with index heavyweight Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd up 1.7%.

** Meanwhile, semiconductors and automobiles retreated 2% each. Both sectors had led gains in the recent rebound, still up roughly 24% and 40% since April 26, respectively.

China stock

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks end higher as easing COVID curbs lift sentiment

Govt expects slowdown in FY23 growth

PM given presentation on Rs800bn PSDP: NEC may propose 5pc growth target for FY23

Roshan Digital Accounts: inflow in May down 23% month-on-month

Power sector subsidies, payments to IPPs/GPPs: Rs516bn may be set aside as provisional IBCs

Former president Ashraf Ghani unlikely to have fled Kabul with millions: US watchdog

High-value immovable properties, luxury vehicles: Govt mulling imposing ‘luxury tax’

Banking sector: PBA urges FBR not to introduce any additional tax

7 power projects being set up under CPEC: Govt agrees to restore tax exemptions

Power loadshedding to be reduced from today: ex-PM

Joint MoF-SBP statement: Rumours about FCAs, RDAs denied

Read more stories