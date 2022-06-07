ANL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
ASC 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
ASL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
FFL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
FNEL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.65%)
GGGL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.78%)
GGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.8%)
GTECH 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
KEL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.63%)
KOSM 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.61%)
MLCF 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PRL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.57%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
SNGP 31.28 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.86%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TPL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.13%)
TREET 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
TRG 76.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.37%)
UNITY 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.89%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,117 Decreased By -5.6 (-0.14%)
BR30 14,703 Decreased By -90.7 (-0.61%)
KSE100 41,579 Increased By 1.4 (0%)
KSE30 15,858 Decreased By -10.1 (-0.06%)
Hong Kong stocks lower at start of trade

AFP 07 Jun, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Tuesday morning following a strong run-up the day before, with traders awaiting the release of key US and Chinese inflation data later in the week.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.35 percent, or 76.42 points to 21,577.48.

Hong Kong stocks open higher

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.96 points to 3,235.42, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was also barely moved, easing 0.57 points to 2,074.12.

