Hong Kong stocks lower at start of trade

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Tuesday morning following a strong run-up the day before, with traders awaiting the release of key US and Chinese inflation data later in the week.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.35 percent, or 76.42 points to 21,577.48.

Hong Kong stocks open higher

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.96 points to 3,235.42, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was also barely moved, easing 0.57 points to 2,074.12.