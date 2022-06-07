Thai exports seen up 5% to 8% this year

BANGKOK: Thailand’s exports are expected to rise by 5% to 8% this year, supported by a weaker baht and economic growth of trade partners, the national shippers’ council said on Tuesday.

Exports would increase by 3% to 5% in the second quarter from a year earlier, the group told a news conference.

In the January-March period, exports grew 14.9% year-on-year.

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said on Monday the government was aiming for export expansion of 10% this year, making it a key driver of growth.