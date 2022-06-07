Federal govt servants: PM approves higher timescale policy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved grant of higher timescale from BPS-1 to BPS-16 to all civil servants of the federal government thrice during their entire service.

According to Finance Ministry the following pattern will be adopted for this purpose: (i) first time scale on completion of 10 year service in current substantive pay scale; (ii) second timescale on completion of 8 years services after grant of first timescale or last promotion; and (iii) third timescale on completion of 8 year service after grant of 2nd timescale or last promotion.

Timescale will be admissible subject to following conditions: (i) completion of prescribed length of service;(ii) each Ministry/ Division/ Department will constitute and notify a Time Scale Committee (TSC) on the pattern of Departmental Promotion Committee;(iii) timescale will be granted on the recommendation of relevant TSC; (iv) Performance Evaluation Reports, detail of Disciplinary Action (if any) and completion of requisite length of service will be the eligibility criteria for evaluation by the TSC; (iv) Timescale shall not be granted from the date of completion of requisite length of service rather completion of length of service will make the employee eligible for consideration by the relevant TSC.

Timescale shall always be granted with immediate effect, on the recommendation of relevant TSC, and after the approval of appointing authority for that higher timescale;(v) grant of timescale shall not be considered as promotion within the meaning of Section-9 of Civil Servants Act, 1973; (vi) the substantive pay scale of timescale beneficiary shall be original scale possessed by civil servant on regular basis through initial appointment or by means of promotion;(vii) on award of timescale the pay of civil servant shall be fixed in higher timescale without grant of premature increment;(viii) a civil servant who is awarded timescale during the period between June 1 to November 30, of calendar year can opt for re-fixation of pay presumptively from December 1 of that calendar year with a view to avail benefit of usual annual increment of the year;(ix) on award of timescale the civil servant will be entitled to pay & allowances; service rendered on timescale will be counted for substantive pay scale of sanctioned for that higher timescale;( x) service rendered on timescale will be counted from substantive pay scale of the incumbent;(xi) timescale will not be granted from back date, i.e., it will not be effective before the date of TSC’s meeting;(xii) Timescale will be admissible thrice in whole service. On each eve of promotion, one chance of timescale will be considered lapsed;(xiii) in case a civil servant is promoted before grant of timescale then requisite length of service will be counted with effect from the date of actualization of that promotion; (xiv) a civil servant who is already availing benefit of time scale policy or move up/ placement to higher grades like in case of civil servant in BPS-1 to BPS- 4, drivers/ dispatch riders, superintendent and health personnel, he/ she has to give irrevocable option whether he/ she want to continue with old timescale/ move-up/ placement or new timescale policy; and (xv) each Ministry/ Division/ Department may ensure to seek irrevocable option within one month of issuance of this policy.

