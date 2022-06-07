Increase in petroleum prices: LHC seeks replies from govt, Ogra

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday sought replies from the government, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) and others within a fortnight on a petition against increase in petrol prices.

The court also asked the petitioner Chairman Judicial Activism Penal (JAP) to include the name of Prime Minister in the list of respondents.

The petitioner contended that there was not any mechanism to fix the petrol prices. He said Ogra could not increase petrol prices in the absence of any mechanism.

The petitioner said that the petrol prices are increased against international petrol prices. He also contended that government increased the petrol prices without approval of cabinet and giving any reasons.

He said price hike had already affected the life of the poor severely.

He pleaded that the court should consider the increase in petrol prices for being a matter of public interest.

He, therefore, prayed to the court to set aside the recent increase in petrol prices.

