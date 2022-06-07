FWBL, TDAP sign MoU to promote women entrepreneurs

KARACHI: First Women Bank Ltd (FWBL) and TDAP have joined hands to work together for the promotion and development of women entrepreneurship in Pakistan. Under the MoU, the two sides will have bilateral cooperation on a regular basis as a part of their efforts and commitment to the empowerment of women.

The MoU was inked by Farrukh Iqbal Khan President and CEO of FWBL and Ahsan Ali Mangi, Secretary TDAP.

Speaking on the occasion Farrukh Iqbal Khan, President, FWBL said this partnership will strengthen, promote and create new value with and aim to provide financial services in the wider interest of women/women entrepreneurs.

Ahsan Ali Mangi, Secretary TDAP highlighted the issues being faced by the women entrepreneurs in the country and said that this MoU will also help to establish a single front in agreed upon areas and promote coordination and collaboration between TDAP and FWBL working for common goals.

