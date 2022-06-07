KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 343,532 tons of cargo comprising 250,851 tons of import cargo and 92,681 tons of export cargo during last 24 hrs ending 0700 Hours.

Total import cargo of 250,851 comprised of 138,681 tons of containerized cargo, 4,294 tons of bulk cargo, 14,722 tons of soya been seed, 937 tons of flours and 92,217 tons of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargo of 92,681 tons comprised of 91,856 tons of containerized cargo450 tons of bulk cargo and 375 tons of oil and liquid cargo.

As many as 10,117 containers comprising of 5,029 containers import and 5,088 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1481 of 20’s and 1,661 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 113 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1,542 of 20’s and 729 of 40’s loaded containers while 278 of 20’s and 905 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There are 11 ships berthed at Karachi Port namely OOCL Le Hawre, Ital Usodimare, Clemens Schutle, Fanaria, Sea Harvest, Sky Blue, Actuaria, Teera Bhum, M.T. Quetta, Seamax Westport and Golden Denise carrying containers, Wheat, and tanker.

12 ships sailed off from Karachi Port namely Hyundi Oakland, Tiana, SG Friendship, M.T Shalmar, Sino Bridge, Arman 10, African Ibis, Sea Wolf, Actuaria, Sky Blue, Sea Harvest, and Clemens.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 118,478 tonnes comprising 72,221 tonnes of import cargo and 46,257 tonnes of export cargo including 3,483 loaded and empty containers (1,053 TEUs imports and 2,430 TEUs export) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

The total import cargo of 72,221 tonnes includes 7,100 tonnes of coal; 17,901 tonnes of containerized cargo; 36,215 tonnes of furnace oil; 7,852 tonnes of soya bean; 3,153 tonnes of chemicals.

The total export cargo of 46,257 tonnes includes 41,310 tonnes of containerized cargo and 4,947 tonnes of rice.

There are fourteen ships currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths; out of them three ships, Swan, Prestigious and MSC Rania and another ship Maersk Brooklyn scheduled to load/unload at berths MW-1, FOTCO and QICT respectively on Monday, 6th June 2022.

