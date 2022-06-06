ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.92%)
ASC 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.86%)
ASL 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.59%)
AVN 73.12 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.56%)
BOP 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.02%)
GGGL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.98%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.81%)
GTECH 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.15%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.33%)
PACE 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.02%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PRL 17.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PTC 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.13%)
SNGP 28.95 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.7%)
TELE 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
TPL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.05%)
TPLP 18.22 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.62%)
TREET 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
TRG 76.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.85%)
UNITY 20.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.74%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
YOUW 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.03%)
BR100 4,109 Increased By 42.3 (1.04%)
BR30 14,743 Increased By 204.6 (1.41%)
KSE100 41,549 Increased By 234.2 (0.57%)
KSE30 15,848 Increased By 114.2 (0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may retest resistance at $121.54

Reuters 06 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a resistance at $121.54 per barrel, a break could lead to a gain to $122.29-$123.65 range.

The contract touched a high of $120.99 on Monday, which is higher than the June 3 high of $120.46.

Such a higher high confirmed an uptrend from the April 11 low of $92.93.

The trend observes two sets of projection levels, respectively on the uptrend from $105.13 and the trend from $109.23.

The current shallow correction is expected to end above a support at $118.14.

On the daily chart, oil is poised to test a resistance at $121.63, a break could open the way towards $130.50.

US oil may retest resistance at $118.14

Indeed, after overcoming the barrier at $116.15, oil is highly likely to revisit the high of $130.50.

US oil

Comments

1000 characters

US oil may retest resistance at $121.54

Brent climbs above $120/bbl after Saudi Arabia hikes crude prices

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee crosses 199 against US dollar again

FO summons Indian diplomat to condemn Nupur Sharma’s comments

Timely 5G rollout hinges on political stability

Much to govt’s chagrin, IK returns to Islamabad

Information about beneficial owners: PPRA issues regulations

Gold inches higher as US Treasury yields slip, rate-hike bets weigh

PAMA concerned at new mechanism introduced by SBP

Economy: PM for ‘grand dialogue’

PTI rejects PM’s offer

Read more stories