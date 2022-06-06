US oil may retest resistance at $121.54

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a resistance at $121.54 per barrel, a break could lead to a gain to $122.29-$123.65 range.

The contract touched a high of $120.99 on Monday, which is higher than the June 3 high of $120.46.

Such a higher high confirmed an uptrend from the April 11 low of $92.93.

The trend observes two sets of projection levels, respectively on the uptrend from $105.13 and the trend from $109.23.

The current shallow correction is expected to end above a support at $118.14.

On the daily chart, oil is poised to test a resistance at $121.63, a break could open the way towards $130.50.

US oil may retest resistance at $118.14

Indeed, after overcoming the barrier at $116.15, oil is highly likely to revisit the high of $130.50.