ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.92%)
ASC 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.86%)
ASL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.79%)
AVN 73.11 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.54%)
BOP 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.02%)
GGGL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.98%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.81%)
GTECH 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.15%)
HUMNL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.33%)
PACE 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.02%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
PRL 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
PTC 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.42%)
SNGP 28.95 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.7%)
TELE 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
TPL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.05%)
TPLP 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.51%)
TREET 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
TRG 76.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.85%)
UNITY 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.88%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
YOUW 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.03%)
BR100 4,109 Increased By 42.3 (1.04%)
BR30 14,743 Increased By 204.6 (1.41%)
KSE100 41,546 Increased By 231.5 (0.56%)
KSE30 15,848 Increased By 114.5 (0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,867

Reuters 06 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a resistance at $1,867 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,879.

The metal failed to break the resistance at $1,867 again.

The correction triggered by the resistance is supposed to be much shallower than the one from the May 24 high of $1,869.49.

The correction seems to have completed, after gold stabilized around the support at $1,848.

Spot gold may test resistance at $1,879

Wave pattern suggests the progress of a wave c, which is expected to travel to $1,911.

A break below $1,848 could cause a fall into $1,828-$1,840 range.

On the daily chart, a bullish flag has been confirmed, suggesting a target of $1,917.

The drop on June 3 is classified as a pullback towards this flag.

The target of $1,917 remains intact. Only a further drop to $1,837 could make this target doubtful.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,867

Brent climbs above $120/bbl after Saudi Arabia hikes crude prices

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee crosses 199 against US dollar again

FO summons Indian diplomat to condemn Nupur Sharma’s comments

Timely 5G rollout hinges on political stability

Much to govt’s chagrin, IK returns to Islamabad

Information about beneficial owners: PPRA issues regulations

Gold inches higher as US Treasury yields slip, rate-hike bets weigh

PAMA concerned at new mechanism introduced by SBP

Economy: PM for ‘grand dialogue’

PTI rejects PM’s offer

Read more stories