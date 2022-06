Futures spread up 464bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 464bps to 11.26 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained low as average daily volumes decreased by 69.4 percent to 60.85 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 199.15 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 66.6 percent during this week and stood at Rs 1.91 billion against previous week’s Rs 5.72 billion.

