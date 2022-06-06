China’s Shaanxi Hydro Power Group to build WWTP in Sialkot

ISLAMABAD: The foundation of Sialkot’s first Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) has been laid which is to be built by China’s Shaanxi Water Resources & Hydro Power Engineering Group Company Ltd (SWEG), according to Gwadar Pro.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif laid the foundation of WWTP which is to be built in the northern part of the city. The plant will be completed with an amount of Rs. 1,830,017,429, covering an area of 239 acres. On average, 68.23 cusecs of contaminated water will be treated and used for farming as per WHO guidelines.

Last year, Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PCIIP) awarded the contract of the project to Shaanxi Water Resources & Hydro Power Engineering Group Company Ltd (SWEG), China. As per the official document, the completion date for the whole of the work is 730 days.