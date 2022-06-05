ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
ASC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.08%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.26%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.5%)
FFL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
GGGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.52%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.79%)
GTECH 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.85%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-8.89%)
KOSM 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-7.12%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.15%)
PRL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.37%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.6%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.47%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.35%)
TPLP 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.95%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.73%)
TRG 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.82%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
WAVES 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.68%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,067 Decreased By -114.6 (-2.74%)
BR30 14,538 Decreased By -625.2 (-4.12%)
KSE100 41,315 Decreased By -923 (-2.19%)
KSE30 15,734 Decreased By -374.6 (-2.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Grand dialogue necessary to depoliticise different sectors: Shehbaz

  • Premier says politicians should think above themselves and accord top priority to the progress and prosperity of the nation
BR Web Desk | APP 05 Jun, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that the country required a "grand dialogue" to depoliticise different sectors, stressing that politicians should think above themselves and accord top priority to the progress and prosperity of the nation, APP reported.

“A grand dialogue among the stakeholders is necessary for the country so that public-friendly projects and development sectors are not politicised,” said the premier while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Indus Hospital in Lahore.

He said that a consensus should be developed over the national economy in such a manner that it should not be disturbed by changes in governments.

He opined that there were certain sectors of the economy like IT and industrialization through which the country could move ahead.

PM Shehbaz inaugurates Saleem Memorial Trust Hospital in Lahore

The prime minister maintained that a country could not survive on debts.

Comparing Pakistan’s export volume with neighbouring Bangladesh, he said its annual exports have risen to the $40 billion mark while Pakistan had an export value of$ 27-28 billion annually.

The prime minister, referring to the global economic meltdown, said that his government had increased the petroleum prices with a heavy heart.

PM Shehbaz further assured that his government would try its best to provide relief to the poor.

He said that the government was looking to ease out impacts of price hikes by extending financial relief to over 7 crore population.

PM Shehbaz said a number of hospitals in Punjab, including 250-bed Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital in Muzaffargarh, named after the President of Turkey, was handed over to the management of Indus Hospital to run the matters efficiently.

He lauded the founders of the recently-inaugurated hospital, namely Iqbal Kachi, Javed Ihsan Bhatti and Mian Muhammad Ahsab, for donating billions of rupees to the hospital in Lahore.

Pakistan Economy Shehbaz Sharif Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Grand dialogue necessary to depoliticise different sectors: Shehbaz

Budget 2022-23: Rs450bn new taxation steps shared with PM

Missing Dua Zehra recovered from Punjab’s Bahawalnagar: police

Tier-1 integration: FBR unveils list of 113 unregistered retailers

Utility cos/agencies: ECC allows release of Rs37.33bn to PPOD for clearance of dues

SNGPL, SSGC project UfGs contrary to Ogra benchmark

Ogra raises gas prices up to 45pc

Rs5/unit relief on electricity bills may end next month

Bangladesh port depot fire kills 34, injures 300

Explosions shake Ukraine's capital Kyiv after weeks of relative calm

Read more stories