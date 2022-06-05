ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
FESCO releases load management schedule

Press Release 05 Jun, 2022

FAISALABAD: On the directives of Ministry of Energy, Power Division, Faisalabad Electric Supply (FESCO) has finalized and released load management schedule for the awareness and convenience of consumers keeping in view the difference between demand and supply of electricity.

FESCO will observe four hours load management for urban, rural, tube-well and industrial customers in all five circles of FESCO region while dedicated feeder and grid station would be exempted from load management, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr. Bashir Ahmed.

He said that the areas of Abdullah Pur, Civil Lines, Madina Town, Mansoorabad, Sargodah Road, Millat Town, Gulistan Colony, Hajiabad, Muslim Town, Gutt Wala, Manawala and Islam Pur, etc., would observe load management from 08:30am to 09:30am, 12:30pm to 1:30pm, 3:30pm to 4:30pm and 6:30pm to 7:30pm, while from 8:30am to 10:30am & 2:30pm to 4:30pm ID feeders would observed load management.

In the second circle, the areas of GM Abad, Nazimbad, Faizabad, Razabad, Samanabad, Peoples Colony, Garden Colony, Rachna Town, Batala Colony, Samundari Road, Kareem Town, Factory Area, Bakar Mandi, Jhang Road, Saddar Bazaar & Madinabad, etc., would observe load management from 9:30am to 10:30am, 12:30pm to 1:30pm, 3:30pm to 4:30pm and 6:30pm to 7:30pm. Similarly from 10:30am to 12:30pm and 4:30pm to 6:30pm ID feeders would observe load management.

Similarly, areas of Jhang circle including Jhang City, Civil Lines, Saddar, Satellite Town, Maghiana, Shorkot City, Kamalia City, Toba Tek Singh and Gojar, etc., would observe load management from 6:30am to 7:30am, 10:30am to 11:30am, 4:30pm to 5:30pm and 6:30pm to 7:30, while ID feeder from 10:30am to 12:30pm and 4:30pm to 6:30pm would remain closed under load management schedule.

The areas of Sargodha circle including City, Tariqabad, Nishtarabad, Islampura, Kot Farid, Satellite Town, Civil Lines, Bhalwal, Joharabad, etc., would observe load management from 11:30am to 12:30pm, 2:30pm to 3:30pm, 4:30pm to 5:30pm, 7:30pm to 8:30pm, while ID feeder would observe load management from 8:30am to 10:30am and 2:30pm to 4:30pm.

The areas of Mianwali circle would observe load management for Mianwali city, Liaqtabad, Kalabagh, Bhakkar, Jhang Road, Behal Road and Darya Khan from 6:30am to 7:30am, 12:30pm to 1:30pm, 5:30pm to 6:30pm and 7:30pm to 8:30pm.

