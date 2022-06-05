ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
ASC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.08%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.26%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.5%)
FFL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
GGGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.52%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.79%)
GTECH 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.85%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-8.89%)
KOSM 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-7.12%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.15%)
PRL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.37%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.6%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.47%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.35%)
TPLP 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.95%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.73%)
TRG 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.82%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
WAVES 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.68%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,067 Decreased By -114.6 (-2.74%)
BR30 14,538 Decreased By -625.2 (-4.12%)
KSE100 41,315 Decreased By -923 (-2.19%)
KSE30 15,734 Decreased By -374.6 (-2.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

TDAP holds workshop on ‘Trade Map’ for women entrepreneurs

Press Release 05 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Lahore organized the first of a series of workshops on ‘Market Analysis Tools’ for the capacity building of women entrepreneurs on Thursday, 2nd June 2022 at the Women Resource Centre and Incubator.

The purpose of the workshop was to support women in trade and prepare them for export readiness. The aim is to equip the participants with the right set of tools, so that they can easily access trade-related information for export development.

Moreover, the workshop promotes women entrepreneurship development by enabling them to conduct strategic market research and have access to and understanding of one of the world’s largest trade database.

The workshop was conducted by Ms Fareeha Khan (Deputy Director, TDAP) and Ms Mahina Ghalib (Assistant Director, TDAP). It entailed a detailed presentation on the introduction and importance of HS Codes and ITC’s ‘Trade Map’ Tool, followed by a hands-on training of the said module.

Around 25 participants attended the workshop. Questions were welcomed throughout the workshop to help answer participants’ queries and increase their understanding of ‘Trade Map’. In the end, the participants appreciated TDAP’s efforts for creating awareness and export readiness.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

TDAP women entrepreneurs Ms Fareeha Khan

Comments

1000 characters

TDAP holds workshop on ‘Trade Map’ for women entrepreneurs

Tier-1 integration: FBR unveils list of 113 unregistered retailers

Utility cos/agencies: ECC allows release of Rs37.33bn to PPOD for clearance of dues

SNGPL, SSGC project UfGs contrary to Ogra benchmark

Imran censures PML-N govt for economic ‘slide’

President asks PM to reconsider electoral, accountability bills

Ogra raises gas prices up to 45pc

Rs5/unit relief on electricity bills may end next month

PM seeks plan to reduce electricity load-shedding within 24hrs

KSA to host 4th OIC moot on mediation today

Thar Coal Block-I power plant: CM launches mega water project to facilitate IPP

Read more stories