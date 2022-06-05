TDAP holds workshop on ‘Trade Map’ for women entrepreneurs

LAHORE: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Lahore organized the first of a series of workshops on ‘Market Analysis Tools’ for the capacity building of women entrepreneurs on Thursday, 2nd June 2022 at the Women Resource Centre and Incubator.

The purpose of the workshop was to support women in trade and prepare them for export readiness. The aim is to equip the participants with the right set of tools, so that they can easily access trade-related information for export development.

Moreover, the workshop promotes women entrepreneurship development by enabling them to conduct strategic market research and have access to and understanding of one of the world’s largest trade database.

The workshop was conducted by Ms Fareeha Khan (Deputy Director, TDAP) and Ms Mahina Ghalib (Assistant Director, TDAP). It entailed a detailed presentation on the introduction and importance of HS Codes and ITC’s ‘Trade Map’ Tool, followed by a hands-on training of the said module.

Around 25 participants attended the workshop. Questions were welcomed throughout the workshop to help answer participants’ queries and increase their understanding of ‘Trade Map’. In the end, the participants appreciated TDAP’s efforts for creating awareness and export readiness.

