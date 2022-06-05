PML-Q slams govt over soaring inflation, hike in petrol, gas prices

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) has slammed the incumbent government over soaring inflation and said unprecedented rise in petroleum prices would not only crush the people but also cause dent to the economy.

Former Federal Minister and PML leader Moonis Elahi said that sharp rise in inflation is due to incompetence of the imported government. “Petrol, electricity, gas and the dollar are the most expensive in the country’s history,” he said. “There is surge in poverty, unemployment and inflation. This is Shahbaz Speed! The people have rejected the imported government and imported inflation,” Moonis said in a tweet on Saturday.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said they have already said that the present are incompetent people who have come only to wreak havoc. “Pakistan’s economic problems will be lessened not by going to the IMF but by honestly increasing trade,” he said.

Elahi said the incompetent rulers were squeezing the blood of the people instead of giving relief only to the greed of the government. An increase of Rs60 in petrol price tantamount destroying the national economy.

