ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
ASC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.08%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.26%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.5%)
FFL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
GGGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.52%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.79%)
GTECH 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.85%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-8.89%)
KOSM 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-7.12%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.15%)
PRL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.37%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.6%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.47%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.35%)
TPLP 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.95%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.73%)
TRG 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.82%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
WAVES 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.68%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,067 Decreased By -114.6 (-2.74%)
BR30 14,538 Decreased By -625.2 (-4.12%)
KSE100 41,315 Decreased By -923 (-2.19%)
KSE30 15,734 Decreased By -374.6 (-2.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Highest fourth-innings totals to win a Test at Lord’s

AFP 04 Jun, 2022

LONDON: England will join an exclusive group of teams if they make a winning start to life under new captain Ben Stokes after being set 277 to win the first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s on Saturday.

Only three teams have made more than 200 in the fourth innings to win a Test at the ‘Home of Cricket’ with England’s highest successful chase their 282 for three against New Zealand in 2004.

The most any side have made batting last to triumph in a Lord’s was West Indies’ extraordinary 344 for one, requiring 342, in 1984.

New Zealand collapse leaves England needing 277 to win 1st Test

England captain David Gower didn’t call a halt to the hosts’ second innings until the morning of the fifth and final day, when he declared on 300 for nine.

But outstanding opener Gordon Greenidge’s brilliant 214 not out, allied to an unbeaten 92 from Larry Gomes, meant the West Indies completed a crushing nine-wicket victory.

Highest fourth-innings totals to win a Test at Lord’s (score, overs, team, opponent, year):

344-1 66.1 West Indies v England 1984

282-3 87 England v New Zealand 2004

218-3 60.5 England v New Zealand 1965

New Zealand England Ben Stokes Highest fourth-innings totals

Comments

1000 characters

Highest fourth-innings totals to win a Test at Lord’s

President Alvi returns Election, NAB bills to Prime Minister

Govt to explore potential of barter trade with Russia

PM Shehbaz orders quick completion of Gwadar University, airport

FIA tells special court it wants to arrest PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza

Two Saudi delegations to visit US as ties improve

At least four killed as wildfire erupts in Shangla

Saudi receives first foreign Hajj pilgrims since before pandemic

'Enemies' triggering unrest in Iran to overthrow Islamic Republic: Khamenei

Ukraine says its troops have pushed back Russian advance in eastern city

Quarterly Tariff Adjustment: Rs113bn impact to be shifted to KE consumers by way of surcharge

Read more stories