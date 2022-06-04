PARTLY FACETIOUS: Maryam is good for IK’s politics

“I have a theory…”

“You, Maryam Nawaz and The Khan.”

“Hey back off — I am a poor member of the public — those two are not.”

“You can’t compare The Khan, the man who won the World Cup for us, the man who set up cancer hospitals in our cities and provides free treatment to the poor, the man who built a University which is renowned, former Prime Minister…”

“Who sold gifts given to him and his Third Wife?”

“Let’s blame it on the Third Wife. I mean…”

“Leave her be she is not in politics my friend.”

“Agreed, but then she accompanied him wherever she wanted — to Saudi Arabia every time he went there and I think he visited the country numerous times to collect gifts, right…”

“Well the Arabs gave Princess Diana a chest full of gold ornaments and that could have had more gifts…”

“I can’t imagine the Arabs giving Third Wife a chest full of ornaments…anyway why isn’t she by her husband’s side when the chips are down?”

“She is home praying for her husband.”

“Praying for his soul or for his worldly success.”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway Maryam Nawaz is good for The Khan’s politics, as he has acknowledged so he should let her be.”

“I agree, I am a swing voter and I decided not to vote for The Khan due to his poor performance while in government but her latest rant against The Khan’s former brother-in-law and children is kind of sickening.”

“Blame it on her Teacher Parveen Rashid who…by the way is he being paid for the job?”

“First off get a new keyboard, its Parvez Rashid, second get over your obsession with his purchasing property in Middlesex, a nice county in London to live in, and finally he may have been assured a position after the fall of Shehbaz and the rise of Maryam and…”

“That could be a long wait — she has never been there at the top herself, only as the daughter of Nawaz Sharif and she talks of managing the media now but obviously no one is listening which explains the audio about going to the prime minister if she was not heeded.”

Daddy is trying but you know none of the non-resident Sharifs and their appendages by marriage have returned to Pakistan — the list is exhaustive — even five weeks after the fall of The Khan and that shows that the cup has been wrenched away from the hand and the lip is kinda pursed.”

“Maybe that explains Hussain and Suleman’s presence with the prime minister in Riyadh and the latter’s presence in Turkey and…”

“Oh that’s for photo ops only – to show their children and grandchildren…if you recall Maryam Nawaz and her daughter also went with Nawaz Sharif to the US and were attending the UN general assembly if I recall correctly…”

“Hmmmm.”

