KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 115,260 tonnes of cargo comprising 88,331 tonnes of import cargo and 26,929 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 88,331 comprised of 33,640 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 14,434 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 7,157 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 33,100 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 26,929 tonnes comprised of 12,175 tonnes of containerized cargo, 300 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 13,254 tonnes of Talc Powder and 1,200 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 3464 containers comprising of 2048 containers import and 1416 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 488 of 20’s and 680 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 100 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 90 of 20’s and 374 of 40’s loaded containers while 36 of 20’s and 271 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours on Friday.

Some 04 ships namely, California Trader, MT Shalamar, African Ibis and SG Friendship have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around 03 ships namely, Celsius Mexico, Victory Light and Mei Lin Wan have sailed out from Karachi Port.

About 14 cargoes namely, Hyundai Oakland, Sino Bridge, Hilda, Kota Megah, Ital Usudimare, Clemems Schulte, Actuaria, Oocl Le Hvre, MT Quetta, Sky Blue, Golden Denise, Paniz, Unipearl and Fanaria were expected to reach at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, three more ships, Euro Integrity, Navios Constellation and Selena left the Port on Friday morning, while a chemicals carrier ‘DS Cougar’ is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 160,536 tonnes, comprising 121,185 tonnes imports cargo and 39,351 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,767` Containers (1,012 TEUs Imports and 1,755 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 04 ships, Al-Soor, Al-Deebal, ChemroadHaya and Bea Schulte & another ship, Clemons Schulte carrying, Gas oil, LNG, Phosphoric Acid and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO, EETL, EVTL and QICT Friday, 3rd June-2022.

