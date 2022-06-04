KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (June 03, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
257,196,318 160,948,680 7,655,871,463 4,886,381,967
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 766,667,749 (415,994,136) 350,673,613
Local Individuals 5,572,285,373 (4,946,340,269) 625,945,104
Local Corporates 2,928,172,002 (3,904,790,719) (976,618,717)
