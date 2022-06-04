Markets
04 Jun, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (June 03, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 197.40 198.40 DKK 27.96 28.06
SAUDIA RIYAL 52.30 52.80 NOK 20.61 20.71
UAE DIRHAM 53.50 54.10 SEK 19.97 20.07
EURO 210.30 12.80 AUD $ 140.80 42.80
UK POUND 246.30 48.80 CAD $ 155.00- 57.00
JAPANI YEN 1.489601 .50960 INDIAN RUPEE 2.30 2.50
CHF 202.62 I03.62 CHINESE YUAN 29.50 31.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.60 1.90
=========================================================================
