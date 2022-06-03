ANL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.62%)
ASC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.16%)
ASL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.24%)
AVN 72.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-3.6%)
BOP 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
CNERGY 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.22%)
FFL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.31%)
GGGL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.95%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.89%)
GTECH 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.37%)
KEL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-9.63%)
KOSM 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3%)
MLCF 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.8%)
PACE 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.69%)
PRL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.6%)
PTC 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.16%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.17%)
SNGP 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.42%)
TELE 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.83%)
TPL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.08%)
TPLP 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.95%)
TREET 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.95%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.18%)
UNITY 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
WAVES 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.28%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.04%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -105 (-2.51%)
BR30 14,614 Decreased By -549 (-3.62%)
KSE100 41,306 Decreased By -931.9 (-2.21%)
KSE30 15,753 Decreased By -355.4 (-2.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Finch hopes Australia can bring some joy to crisis-hit Sri Lanka

Reuters 03 Jun, 2022

COLOMBO: Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch hopes his team can bring some joy to cricket fans in Sri Lanka amid the island nation’s worst financial crisis in over seven decades, the 35-year-old said on Friday.

Australia cricketers had voiced some ethical concerns about the situation in Sri Lanka, where demonstrations have roiled the country since late March, but they arrived on Wednesday for eight limited-overs matches and two tests over the next six weeks.

“We are here to play cricket. Hopefully, we can bring some joy, some entertainment to Sri Lanka … This is the first time we’re here since 2016, which is such a long gap,” he said. “It’s such a special place to tour.

Australia unveils bumper summer schedule as COVID recovery continues

The hospitality that you get here, the friendliness, and their love for the game is unbelievable.“ The protests and frequent power cuts as a result of the economic crisis has led to some questions over day-night games.

Asked if they were confident about those games, Finch said: “It’s well and truly above my pay grade. But all that stuff was ticked off between the two boards and the governments before the tour went ahead.

“Whether they shift the games to day games, I’m not sure what’s going to happen but over the last week or so, I haven’t heard any complaints (from team mates).”

Australia begin their tour on Tuesday with the first of their three Twenty20 matches against a Sri Lanka team ranked ninth in this format.

Finch, who led Australia to their maiden T20 World Cup title last year, ruled out any complacency against a home side containing batter Kusal Mendis and spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. “We had a couple of close series against them they are a very dangerous side,” Finch said.

“If you just look at the top order, you’ve got Kusal there who can be as damaging as anyone on his day and obviously Hasaranga has had an unbelievable couple of years in T20 cricket.”

australia Sri Lanka Aaron Finch

Comments

1000 characters

Finch hopes Australia can bring some joy to crisis-hit Sri Lanka

Will point out how govt is 'willing tool' in US conspiracy: Imran

Staggered payments: Govt decides to convince Chinese firms

July-May trade deficit widens 57.85pc to $43.334bn YoY

Shaukat Tarin suggests buying Russian oil, reducing margins of refineries

Refinancing of $2.3bn deposits: Terms and conditions agreed with Chinese: Miftah

POL products’ prices hiked again

Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters 100th day as fighting rages

Turkey officially changes name at UN to 'Turkiye'

Recovery of due taxes from unregistered sugar buyers made easy

Growth unlikely to exceed 3pc mark in FY23: economist

Read more stories