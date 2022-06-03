ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
Turkey’s annual inflation soars to 24-year high of 73%

Reuters 03 Jun, 2022

ISTANBUL Turkey’s annual inflation rate jumped to a 24-year high of 73.5% in May, according to data on Friday, below a forecast but fuelled by war impact, rising commodity prices and a lira that has tumbled since a December crisis.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 2.98%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 4.8%.

Food inflation pain puts emerging markets between rock and hard place

Annually, consumer price inflation was forecast to be 76.55%.

The domestic producer price index climbed 8.76% month-on-month in May for an annual rise of 132.16%.

Turkey’s annual inflation

