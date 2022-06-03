ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
ASC 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.9%)
ASL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.39%)
AVN 72.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.92%)
BOP 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.94%)
FFL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.65%)
FNEL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.64%)
GGGL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.95%)
GGL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.49%)
GTECH 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.37%)
KEL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-9.63%)
KOSM 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
MLCF 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.44%)
PACE 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.8%)
PRL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.05%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.17%)
SNGP 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.67%)
TELE 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.65%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.29%)
TPLP 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.67%)
TREET 28.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.67%)
TRG 76.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-2.93%)
UNITY 21.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.42%)
WAVES 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.95%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
YOUW 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.84%)
BR100 4,105 Decreased By -77.1 (-1.84%)
BR30 14,685 Decreased By -478.4 (-3.15%)
KSE100 41,482 Decreased By -755.8 (-1.79%)
KSE30 15,836 Decreased By -272.8 (-1.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares open higher with eyes on US data

Reuters 03 Jun, 2022

European shares opened higher on Friday, with investors awaiting US non-farm payrolls data to make bets about central bank tightening, while also bracing for any change in stance from the European Central Bank at its meeting next week.

Broad-based gains saw the pan-European STOXX 600 index rise 0.4% by 0707 GMT, placing it on course to erase almost all its weekly losses.

Investors are hoping that any signs of a slowdown in the US employment market could sway the Federal Reserve towards a less aggressive policy path.

Meanwhile, data this week showing record high inflation in the euro zone has spurred bets that the ECB may be forced to tighten sooner or make larger interest rate hikes.

The central bank has so far signalled its plans to start raising rates in July to reach 0% or above by September.

European shares rise after two-day decline

Healthcare and luxury stocks boosted the STOXX 600 in early deals.

On the other hand, French auto parts supplier Faurecia slid 3.5% to the bottom of the index.

The company said it launched a 705 million euro ($758 million) capital increase to fund its acquisition of German rival Hella.

European shares

Comments

1000 characters

European shares open higher with eyes on US data

Staggered payments: Govt decides to convince Chinese firms

July-May trade deficit widens 57.85pc to $43.334bn YoY

Shaukat Tarin suggests buying Russian oil, reducing margins of refineries

Refinancing of $2.3bn deposits: Terms and conditions agreed with Chinese: Miftah

POL products’ prices hiked again

Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters 100th day as fighting rages

Turkey officially changes name at UN to 'Turkiye'

Recovery of due taxes from unregistered sugar buyers made easy

Growth unlikely to exceed 3pc mark in FY23: economist

Moody’s changes outlook to negative

Read more stories