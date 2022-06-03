ANL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
ASC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.06%)
ASL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.22%)
AVN 73.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.73%)
BOP 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
CNERGY 5.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.92%)
FNEL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.43%)
GGL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.1%)
GTECH 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
HUMNL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
KEL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-7.41%)
KOSM 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.48%)
PACE 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.8%)
PRL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
PTC 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.47%)
SNGP 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TPL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.86%)
TPLP 17.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.17%)
TREET 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.99%)
TRG 76.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.23%)
UNITY 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
WAVES 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,134 Decreased By -47.7 (-1.14%)
BR30 14,856 Decreased By -307 (-2.02%)
KSE100 41,813 Decreased By -424.7 (-1.01%)
KSE30 15,939 Decreased By -169.1 (-1.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares set for third weekly gain on tech, miners boost

Reuters 03 Jun, 2022

Australian shares rose on Friday, in line with global equity markets, after key economic data raised hopes that the US Federal Reserve might scale down its hawkish stance on interest rates even as it looks to tame inflationary pressures.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 1.1% at 7,253.4 points, as of 0036 GMT, on track to clock gains for a third consecutive week. The benchmark closed 0.8% lower on Thursday.

Investor sentiment across global markets turned bullish after weaker US private payroll data suggested slowdown in labor demand, potentially nudging US Fed to taper rate-hike prospects, with other central banks expected to follow suit.

In other key markets, Japan’s Nikkei edged up 1% at 27,685.92 and S&P 500 E-minis futures rose 0.2%.

Domestic technology stocks climbed 2.5% and are on track to snap a three-day losing streak. ASX-listed shares of sector heavyweights Block Inc and Xero Ltd added 4.3% and 3.9%, respectively.

The miners and mining sub-index climbed more than 2%, with global miners BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group gaining as much as 2.5%.

Australia shares slide on tech rout, subdued financials

Miners gained 3.5% so far this week and are poised for a third weekly climb, if gains hold.

Financials held steady with the “Big Four” banks trading in green.

Still, the sub-index lost about 1% so far this week and is on track to snap a two-week winning streak. Gold stocks soared 3.2%, emerging as top gainers in the benchmark index, on sharper bullion prices.

Shares of Newcrest Mining, the country’s largest gold miner, rose 2.5%. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.6% at 11,414.37.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares set for third weekly gain on tech, miners boost

July-May trade deficit widens 57.85pc to $43.334bn YoY

Refinancing of $2.3bn deposits: Terms and conditions agreed with Chinese: Miftah

POL products’ prices hiked again

PM warns IK against political overreach

PHC grants ‘pre-arrest’ bail to PTI chairman

Recovery of due taxes from unregistered sugar buyers made easy

Growth unlikely to exceed 3pc mark in FY23: economist

Moody’s changes outlook to negative

Tobacco: govt decides to revise cess rates

Indian officials meet Taliban in Kabul

Read more stories