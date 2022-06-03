Development schemes in Badin: DC directs officers to expedite work

HYDERABAD: Agha Shahnawaz Khan, Deputy Commissioner Badin, has directed the officers of the concerned departments to expedite the work on all development schemes of the district adding that relevant officers must improve the monitoring process and also pay surprise visits of ongoing schemes themselves and ensure improvement of quality of these approved schemes and use of standard and quality material in schemes.

This, Agha Shahnawaz Khan, Deputy Commissioner Badin expressed while presiding over an important meeting of Govt officials on ongoing development schemes of Badin district at his office on Thursday.

He directed the concerned officers of all departments to formulate a plan according to the rain emergency while special attention should be given over the cleanliness of roads and streets of the towns and cities of the district.

DC directed the officers of Public Health Engineering Department to activate and functionalize all the water filter plants and RO plants of the district and to replace the filters immediately where it is observed necessary adding he said that cleanliness of water ponds and water storage areas must be assured by all officials of the concerned departments of the district Badin.

While a briefing session, the officials of Public Health Engineering Department apprised the meeting that 78 schemes of RO and water filter plants were operational in the district in the little past but now out of the total 105 schemes in the district, 88 schemes have been activated and functionalized.

On this occasion, the officials of Provincial Buildings informed the participants that out of the total 18 schemes of buildings, 13 schemes have been completed when work on other five schemes is in full swing which will be completed soon as possible, they hoped.

It was informed in the briefing on roads sector by concerned staff of the department that work has been started on all the approved schemes of roads sector of district Badin and hoped to accomplish soon as possible. On the occasion, Agha Shahnawaz Khan, Deputy Commissioner Badin added that he will personally visit all development schemes to inspect the quality work of ongoing schemes in the district.

The meeting was attended by Waqar Ahmed Kalwar, Additional Deputy Commissioner II, Abdul Salam Memon, District Highways Engineer, and Engineer Riaz Ahmed Sheikh, Education Works Department Badin and other officers of Works and Services Department, Public Health Engineering and Provincial Buildings of district Badin.

