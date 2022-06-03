KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 128,181 tonnes of cargo comprising 52,015 tonnes of import cargo and 76,166 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 52,015 comprised of 14,417 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 12,063 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,321 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 19,214 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 76,166 tonnes comprised of 57,804 tonnes of containerized cargo, 50 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 12,512 tonnes of Talc Powder and 5,800 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 6963 containers comprising of 1138 containers import and 5825 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 210 of 20’s and 374 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 812 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1421 of 20’s and 269 of 40’s loaded containers while 951 of 20’s and 482 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours on Thursday.

Only one ship namely, Northern Dedication has berthed at Karachi Port.

Some 06 ships, namely OOCL Charleston, TSS Glory, SG Pegasus, OEL Kedarnath, Meltemi and Xin Hong Kong have sailed out from Karachi Port.

About 09 cargoes, namely California Trader, Swan, African Ibis, Hyundai Oakland, Sino Bridge, Uranus, SG Friendship, Hilda and Fanaria were expected to reach at the Port on Thursday.

PORT QASIM

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, three more ships, MSC Eugenia, Silver Carolyn and FG Rotterdam left the Port on Thursday morning, while four more ships, Mol Genesis, EM Astoria, Euro Integrated and Selena are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 195,623 tonnes, comprising 128,084 tonnes imports cargo and 67,539 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,952` Containers (1,581 TEUs Imports and 3,371 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 04 ships, Navios Constellation, Stanford Eagle, TBN and Al-Soor& another ship, Marangas Coronis carrying, Containers, Coal, Chemicals, Gas oil and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, PIBT, EVTL, FOTCO and PGPCL on Wednesday, 2nd June-2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022