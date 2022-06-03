KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (June 02, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
220,422,365 132,905,158 6,852,217,199 4,480,554,922
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 466,964,586 (826,592,318) (359,627,732)
Local Individuals 5,049,663,566 (4,691,582,399) 358,081,167
Local Corporates 2,331,043,627 (2,329,497,062) 1,546,565
