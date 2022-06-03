Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 02, 2022). ==================================== BR...
03 Jun, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 02, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,237.91
High: 42,823.07
Low: 42,132.95
Net Change: 518.13
Volume (000): 70,104
Value (000): 4,201,503
Makt Cap (000) 1,679,297,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,030.83
NET CH (-) 92.25
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,121.08
NET CH (-) 84.41
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,343.34
NET CH (-) 108.78
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,269.10
NET CH (-) 14.61
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,646.53
NET CH (-) 31.10
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,316.18
NET CH (-) 68.17
------------------------------------
As on: 02-June-2022
====================================
