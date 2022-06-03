KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 02, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,237.91 High: 42,823.07 Low: 42,132.95 Net Change: 518.13 Volume (000): 70,104 Value (000): 4,201,503 Makt Cap (000) 1,679,297,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,030.83 NET CH (-) 92.25 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,121.08 NET CH (-) 84.41 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,343.34 NET CH (-) 108.78 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,269.10 NET CH (-) 14.61 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,646.53 NET CH (-) 31.10 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,316.18 NET CH (-) 68.17 ------------------------------------ As on: 02-June-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022