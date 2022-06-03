ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
ASC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.95%)
ASL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
AVN 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.08%)
BOP 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.89%)
GGGL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
GGL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.6%)
GTECH 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.45%)
KOSM 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.4%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.68%)
PRL 18.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.57%)
PTC 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.36%)
SNGP 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.09%)
TELE 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.48%)
TPLP 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.8%)
TREET 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WAVES 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
YOUW 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.23%)
BR100 4,182 Decreased By -62.8 (-1.48%)
BR30 15,163 Decreased By -271.7 (-1.76%)
KSE100 42,238 Decreased By -518.1 (-1.21%)
KSE30 16,108 Decreased By -187.2 (-1.15%)
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 02, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 42,237.91
High:                      42,823.07
Low:                       42,132.95
Net Change:                   518.13
Volume (000):                 70,104
Value (000):               4,201,503
Makt Cap (000)         1,679,297,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,030.83
NET CH                     (-) 92.25
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,121.08
NET CH                     (-) 84.41
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,343.34
NET CH                    (-) 108.78
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,269.10
NET CH                     (-) 14.61
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,646.53
NET CH                     (-) 31.10
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,316.18
NET CH                     (-) 68.17
------------------------------------
As on:                  02-June-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

