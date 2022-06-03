KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Summit Bank Limited 08.06.2022 03.06.2022 (*) 12.00.P.M. To EOGM 08.06.2022 ===============================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Revised dates of Book Closure & EOGM.

