Dividend/Bonus Announcements
03 Jun, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Summit Bank Limited 08.06.2022 03.06.2022 (*)
12.00.P.M. To
EOGM 08.06.2022
===============================================================================================================
Indication: (*) Revised dates of Book Closure & EOGM.
