WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
June 2, 2022
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 1-Jun-22 31-May-22 27-May-22 26-May-22
Chinese yuan 0.110806 0.111227 0.11015 0.110018
Euro 0.793987 0.793732 0.794725 0.792313
Japanese yen 0.005749 0.0057793 0.0058358 0.0058102
U.K. pound 0.933187 0.932725 0.933295 0.934377
U.S. dollar 0.741213 0.740905 0.74121 0.740687
Algerian dinar 0.005098 0.0051005 0.0051083 0.0050926
Australian dollar 0.531301 0.532488 0.528779 0.523369
Botswana pula 0.061595 0.0619397 0.0615946
Brazilian real 0.155199 0.156696 0.154435
Brunei dollar 0.540046 0.540832 0.538877
Canadian dollar 0.586449 0.585788 0.579024
Chilean peso 0.000899 0.0008967 0.0008934 0.0008866
Czech koruna 0.032084 0.0321155 0.0321664 0.0321102
Danish krone 0.106729 0.106693
Indian rupee 0.009557 0.0095399 0.0095444 0.0095417
Israeli New Shekel 0.222921 0.221961 0.220927 0.220246
Korean won 0.0005863
Kuwaiti dinar 2.42385 2.42403 2.42252
Malaysian ringgit 0.168957 0.16933 0.169129 0.168434
Mauritian rupee 0.017052 0.0170443 0.0170294 0.0170231
Mexican peso 0.037551 0.0376208 0.0374211
New Zealand dollar 0.483123 0.483885 0.48212 0.479262
Norwegian krone 0.079053 0.0786006 0.0780747
Omani rial 1.92773 1.92693 1.92636
Peruvian sol 0.199358 0.200516 0.20254
Philippine peso 0.014142 0.0141819 0.0141509 0.014149
Polish zloty 0.173112 0.173713 0.172511 0.171499
Qatari riyal 0.20363 0.203545 0.203485
Russian ruble 0.012058 0.0120263 0.0111623 0.011937
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197657 0.197575 0.197517
Singapore dollar 0.540046 0.540925 0.540832 0.538877
South African rand 0.047734 0.0473799 0.0473841 0.0468871
Swedish krona 0.075769 0.0755987 0.0754366
Swiss franc 0.770332 0.771736 0.772335
Thai baht 0.021589 0.0216709 0.0216931 0.0216007
Trinidadian dollar 0.110124 0.110114 0.110013 0.110067
U.A.E. dirham 0.201828 0.201744 0.201685
Uruguayan peso 0.018515 0.0185681 0.0186187 0.018571
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
