WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== June 2, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 1-Jun-22 31-May-22 27-May-22 26-May-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.110806 0.111227 0.11015 0.110018 Euro 0.793987 0.793732 0.794725 0.792313 Japanese yen 0.005749 0.0057793 0.0058358 0.0058102 U.K. pound 0.933187 0.932725 0.933295 0.934377 U.S. dollar 0.741213 0.740905 0.74121 0.740687 Algerian dinar 0.005098 0.0051005 0.0051083 0.0050926 Australian dollar 0.531301 0.532488 0.528779 0.523369 Botswana pula 0.061595 0.0619397 0.0615946 Brazilian real 0.155199 0.156696 0.154435 Brunei dollar 0.540046 0.540832 0.538877 Canadian dollar 0.586449 0.585788 0.579024 Chilean peso 0.000899 0.0008967 0.0008934 0.0008866 Czech koruna 0.032084 0.0321155 0.0321664 0.0321102 Danish krone 0.106729 0.106693 Indian rupee 0.009557 0.0095399 0.0095444 0.0095417 Israeli New Shekel 0.222921 0.221961 0.220927 0.220246 Korean won 0.0005863 Kuwaiti dinar 2.42385 2.42403 2.42252 Malaysian ringgit 0.168957 0.16933 0.169129 0.168434 Mauritian rupee 0.017052 0.0170443 0.0170294 0.0170231 Mexican peso 0.037551 0.0376208 0.0374211 New Zealand dollar 0.483123 0.483885 0.48212 0.479262 Norwegian krone 0.079053 0.0786006 0.0780747 Omani rial 1.92773 1.92693 1.92636 Peruvian sol 0.199358 0.200516 0.20254 Philippine peso 0.014142 0.0141819 0.0141509 0.014149 Polish zloty 0.173112 0.173713 0.172511 0.171499 Qatari riyal 0.20363 0.203545 0.203485 Russian ruble 0.012058 0.0120263 0.0111623 0.011937 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197657 0.197575 0.197517 Singapore dollar 0.540046 0.540925 0.540832 0.538877 South African rand 0.047734 0.0473799 0.0473841 0.0468871 Swedish krona 0.075769 0.0755987 0.0754366 Swiss franc 0.770332 0.771736 0.772335 Thai baht 0.021589 0.0216709 0.0216931 0.0216007 Trinidadian dollar 0.110124 0.110114 0.110013 0.110067 U.A.E. dirham 0.201828 0.201744 0.201685 Uruguayan peso 0.018515 0.0185681 0.0186187 0.018571 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022